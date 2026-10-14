ETV Bharat / health

How Much Exercise Do You Really Need To Lower Your Breast Cancer Risk?

The recommended amount of exercise to lower breast cancer risk is 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week ( Getty Images )

You have a gym membership you don't use. That pair of running shoes sitting in a corner is judging you. You are not alone. Most of us treat exercise like that relative we keep promising to visit. We mean well but we never get around to it. However, staying active may help lower your risk of breast cancer. How much exercise is enough for that?

Dr. Vimalathithan N S, Senior Clinician, Surgical Oncology at Gleneagles-Fortis Hospital, Chennai, says exercise is not a magic shield. “Exercise does not guarantee that every woman will avoid breast cancer,” he explains. What it does is support a healthy body weight and better metabolic health. Those factors may help reduce the risk.”

The Magic Number For adults, the recommended amount is 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week. Prefer something tougher? Then aim for 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity. That sounds like a lot until you do the math. A 30-minute brisk walk on most days gets you there. That's less time than one episode of your favourite web series. You can spread it across the week. Your body does not care whether you do it in one go or in pieces. Strength training matters too. Aim for two days a week. It fits into almost any lifestyle, with or without a fancy gym. What Counts As Exercise? You don't need a personal trainer. Walking, cycling, swimming and dancing all count as moderate or vigorous exercise. That means your shaadi-season sangeet practice counts. So does dancing in your living room when nobody is watching. The intensity matters, though. A slow stroll while checking WhatsApp is not the same as a brisk walk where you feel your heart working. Even small everyday movements add up. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Walk short distances instead of driving. Do some gardening. Stand up regularly during long hours of sitting. Why Does It Work?