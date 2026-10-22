ETV Bharat / health

Breast Cancer Accounts For 31.2% Of Women’s Cancer Cases In Gujarat: Report

Ahmedabad: Breast cancer accounts for 31.2% of all cancer cases among women in Gujarat, according to a recent report by the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) and the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC). The findings call for the need for greater awareness and regular screening, particularly among women aged 30 to 50.

October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month across India. In urban areas, including Ahmedabad, breast cancer accounts for nearly one-third of cancer cases among women. Despite this, participation in breast cancer screening is low.

During a screening initiative conducted by the Radiology Department at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in October, doctors identified lumps in several women who had no obvious symptoms. Some were advised to undergo biopsies for further investigation.

Breast Cancer Accounts for 31.2% of Women’s Cancer Cases in Gujarat: Report (ETV Bharat)

According to Dr Sheetal Patel, head of the Radiology Department at Civil Hospital, 185 women underwent mammography screening during the first three weeks of October.

Of these, approximately 3% were advised to undergo biopsies after lumps were detected despite the absence of symptoms. Another 10% were advised to return for follow-up examinations after six months because of signs of lumps in their breasts.

Several women who were worried about the possibility of cancer received relief when their reports came back normal. "Although four out of 185 patients may seem like a small percentage, for those four women, it represents 100% of their reality. Screening is particularly important for people who do not show symptoms, as it helps detect the disease at an early stage. Once a disease has been confirmed, the process is no longer considered screening," Dr Patel said.

According to the figures cited in the report, breast cancer accounts for 31.2% of all cancer cases among women in Gujarat, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8%.

Women aged 30 to 50 account for approximately 40% to 50% of breast cancer cases. The patient distribution is estimated at 64% in urban areas and 36% in rural areas. In cities like Ahmedabad, breast cancer accounts for approximately 31.5% of all cancer cases among women.

Breast Cancer Accounts for 31.2% of Women’s Cancer Cases in Gujarat: Report (ETV Bharat)

Fear of undergoing multiple diagnostic tests and lengthy treatment often discourages women from seeking screening. However, early detection, especially at Stage 1 or Stage 2, can improve treatment outcomes.