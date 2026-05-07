Breakthrough In Healthcare: CUSAT Researchers Develop Tiny Sensor To Detect Diabetes Through A Single Exhalation
The innovative device - Miniaturised Triboelectric Breath Acetone Sensor - measures acetone levels in human breath, which are typically elevated in people with diabetes
Published : May 7, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Ernakuklam: Researchers at the Cochin University Science and Technology (CUSAT) here have developed a tiny, battery-free breath sensor capable of detecting signs of diabetes through a single exhalation, potentially eliminating the need of the painful finger-prick blood tests.
The innovative device, named Miniaturised Triboelectric Breath Acetone Sensor, measures acetone levels in human breath, which are typically elevated in people with diabetes and those at risk of ketoacidosis. Researchers say the sensor also has applications in fitness tracking by helping monitor calorie burn and fat metabolism in athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
The research was led by Honey John, Professor at the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology and Director of the Inter-University Centre for Nanomaterials and Devices (IUCND). The team also included research scholar Dhanu Treasa Mathew, post-doctoral fellow Anshida Mayeen, and N Manoj, Professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry and Controller of Examinations at CUSAT.
Speaking about the innovation, Dr Manoj said the biggest advantage of the device is that it operates without electricity or batteries. "It uses the triboelectric effect - a form of contact electrification where materials become electrically charged after making contact and separating, often intensified through friction," he explained.
The sensor is built using a nylon film and a copper sheet. When a person exhales into the device, the airflow generates electrical energy through the triboelectric effect, enabling the sensor to function independently without external power.
Researchers said the device can rapidly detect elevated acetone levels at room temperature, making it suitable for instant screening and large-scale testing. "While conventional blood tests directly measure glucose, our sensor analyses breath acetone to understand diabetic status. This enables rapid, painless screening without laboratory delays," Dr Manoj said.
Apart from diabetes detection, the technology could also benefit athletes and health-conscious users. As the body burns fat during exercise, acetone levels in breath rise. By measuring these changes, the device can help track calorie expenditure and workout efficiency in real time.
The researchers said the innovation could significantly improve healthcare access, especially in rural and economically disadvantaged regions, due to its low manufacturing cost and ease of use. The team revealed that the discovery was made nearly a year ago but is being publicised now after receiving an official patent from the Central Government.
According to the researchers, efforts are underway to convert the technology into a portable home-use device. Clinical trials and regulatory approvals from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will be required before the product can be commercially released for medical use.
The breakthrough comes amid growing global focus on non-invasive diagnostic technologies and wearable health monitoring systems. Recent international studies have also explored the use of smartwatch data and metabolic indicators for identifying early signs of insulin resistance and diabetes.
Researchers believe the new CUSAT device could mark a significant leap in affordable, painless, and accessible diabetes screening, while also opening new possibilities in preventive healthcare and fitness monitoring.
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