ETV Bharat / health

Breakthrough In Healthcare: CUSAT Researchers Develop Tiny Sensor To Detect Diabetes Through A Single Exhalation

Ernakuklam: Researchers at the Cochin University Science and Technology (CUSAT) here have developed a tiny, battery-free breath sensor capable of detecting signs of diabetes through a single exhalation, potentially eliminating the need of the painful finger-prick blood tests.

The innovative device, named Miniaturised Triboelectric Breath Acetone Sensor, measures acetone levels in human breath, which are typically elevated in people with diabetes and those at risk of ketoacidosis. Researchers say the sensor also has applications in fitness tracking by helping monitor calorie burn and fat metabolism in athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The research was led by Honey John, Professor at the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology and Director of the Inter-University Centre for Nanomaterials and Devices (IUCND). The team also included research scholar Dhanu Treasa Mathew, post-doctoral fellow Anshida Mayeen, and N Manoj, Professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry and Controller of Examinations at CUSAT.

Speaking about the innovation, Dr Manoj said the biggest advantage of the device is that it operates without electricity or batteries. "It uses the triboelectric effect - a form of contact electrification where materials become electrically charged after making contact and separating, often intensified through friction," he explained.

The sensor is built using a nylon film and a copper sheet. When a person exhales into the device, the airflow generates electrical energy through the triboelectric effect, enabling the sensor to function independently without external power.

Researchers said the device can rapidly detect elevated acetone levels at room temperature, making it suitable for instant screening and large-scale testing. "While conventional blood tests directly measure glucose, our sensor analyses breath acetone to understand diabetic status. This enables rapid, painless screening without laboratory delays," Dr Manoj said.