ETV Bharat / health

New Breakthrough Clears The Way To Healing Lung Diseases

Pulmonary fibrosis is a deadly disease where scar tissue grows in the lungs, making breathing more difficult. The most common form of the disease is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which has no known cause and very few treatments.

“In pulmonary fibrosis, the normal wound healing process in the body goes wrong. Instead of repairing damaged tissue, it starts to produce scar tissue in the lungs,” said Associate Professor Gang Liu from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) School of Life Sciences. People with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis have a very short survival time, usually only 2-5 years from diagnosis. Only two drugs are approved to treat it, and neither of them can reverse the scarring and cure the disease.”

Associate Professor Liu is the co-first author on new study published in Science Advances that has identified a protein in the lungs – vitronectin – that can switch on the scarring that causes pulmonary fibrosis. “There’s an important type of immune cell – known as a macrophage – that helps repair tissue after an injury,” he said. “We discovered that these macrophages sometimes get reprogrammed to produce scarring rather than normal wound healing.”

Senior author on the paper, Associate Professor Katrina Binger from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Monash University, created a 3D tissue culture system that mimics the fibrotic environment and identified vitronectin as being critical in switching the macrophages to cause scarring rather than healing.