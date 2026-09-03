ETV Bharat / health

The Second Meal Effect: How Breakfast Affects Blood Sugar Later In The Day

You’ve probably heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Vanderbilt researchers have discovered why that adage holds weight, especially for the one in nine adults worldwide living with diabetes.

Brekkie Shapes Later Meals

Glucose (the simplest form of sugar) is the body’s main source of energy. When everything is working properly, the body regulates glucose (keeping it from spiking or crashing) and stores it until we need it. What we eat in the morning influences how the body manages glucose the rest of the day. Scientists call this the “second-meal effect,” in which the makeup of the morning meal shapes how we handle meals later on.

Also read: The Importance of Eating Breakfast Plus Healthy Breakfast Ideas To Stay Energetic

But how does that actually work, and what role do the hormones that manage blood sugar, specifically insulin and glucagon, play in the liver’s ability to regulate glucose later in the day? That question is the focus of a new paper published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, where, building on Vanderbilt’s legacy as a global leader in diabetes research, a team from the Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics tackled the “how” behind the second-meal effect head-on.

Insulin and glucagon work in opposition: Insulin lowers blood sugar, glucagon raises it. After a meal, insulin primes the liver to store glucose, while glucagon prompts it to release glucose back into the blood. Researchers wanted to know whether glucagon, like insulin, leaves a lasting mark on the liver in shaping how it responds to meals eaten hours later.

What They Found