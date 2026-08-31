ETV Bharat / health

Brain Stem Death: The Missing Link In India's Deceased Organ Donation Drive

New Delhi: Sixteen-year-old Adil, a native of Perinthalmanna from Kerala's Malappuram district, was recently declared brain-dead after suffering severe injuries in a road accident. Amid profound grief, Adil’s family decided to donate his organs in a noble gesture that gave hope to three patients awaiting transplant.

While such gestures offer a lifeline, they also highlight a broader systemic challenge: for India's organ donation programme, brain stem death certification is emerging as the critical gateway between a potential donor and the possibility of saving several lives. While the country has made significant progress in organ transplantation, the identification and certification of brain stem death remain inconsistent, limiting the pool of deceased donors and increasing dependence on living donations.

Aware of the situation, the newly issued National Guidelines on Brain Stem Death Certification, prepared by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), provide the first comprehensive national framework for uniform determination and certification of brain stem death. The guidelines aim to address variations in clinical practice, documentation and institutional preparedness while strengthening ethical and transparent deceased organ donation.



Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Anil Umar, Director, said that the success of India’s deceased organ donation programme depends on treating brain stem death certification as an essential medical responsibility. "Uniform protocols, trained manpower, stronger hospital systems, transparent counselling and continuous auditing could help convert thousands of missed opportunities into life-saving transplants. With this guideline, doctors can confidently certify brain death so that we get more organ donations," he added.

Stating that there was no increase in the brain stem death certification, Dr Kumar said, "The clinicians who handle brain stem death should be clear in their approach."



Brain stem death and organ donation



Brain stem death is recognised under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, as a legally valid form of death. It refers to the permanent and irreversible cessation of all functions of the brainstem—the part of the brain responsible for consciousness, spontaneous breathing and several vital reflexes.



A person declared brain stem dead is legally dead even though the heart may continue beating with the support of a ventilator and intensive care. This distinction is crucial for organ donation because ventilation can temporarily maintain circulation and preserve organs for transplantation after death has been certified.



The guidelines make a clear distinction between death determination and organ donation. It said that brain stem death must be diagnosed exclusively on established clinical and legal criteria and must not be influenced by the possibility of organ donation.

According to the guidelines, once certification is complete, the process can move toward donor maintenance, family counselling, consent, organ allocation through the SOTTO, ROTTO, and NOTTO networks, and finally, retrieval and transplantation.

The potential to save multiple lives

The significance of timely brain stem death certification lies in the number of organs that can potentially be donated from a single deceased donor. According to the guidelines, with family consent, one brain-dead donor can potentially help at least six to eight patients suffering from end-stage organ failure.



Ironically, India’s deceased organ donation rate remains below one donor per million population, despite the country having a large number of critically ill and trauma patients who may become potential donors. The guidelines describe this as a major missed opportunity, particularly when India continues to rely heavily on living donors.

Brain stem death certification is the critical gateway between a potential donor and the possibility of saving several lives.

As of March 3, 2026, about 89,839 patients were on the national waiting list for major organs. Of the 20,138 transplants recorded in 2025, only 3,526 involved organs from deceased donors.

As 1.73 lakh road traffic fatalities are reported annually in the country, a substantial potential donor pool can be tapped through awareness. Knowledge gaps among healthcare professionals and hesitation in recognising brain stem death have been identified as important obstacles.