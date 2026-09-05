Brain Rewiring Could Hold The Answer For Dementia: Researchers
If dementia is partly influenced by how neural networks change over time, then understanding the brain's ability to rewire itself is important.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
The brain is good at improvising. Damage one part of it, and other areas may step in. Connections can be strengthened, weakened or rerouted. The brain can essentially rewire itself in an attempt to restore what has been lost. This ability, known as neuroplasticity, is part of the reason why younger brains are generally considered better at recovering from injury. But new research suggests that this remarkable ability to adapt may have a darker side.
A study from Texas A&M University, published in Experimental Neurology, has found that the brain’s response to injury can change dramatically with age. More importantly, the findings offer clues about how changes in brain circuits, persistent inflammation and memory problems could eventually contribute to dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. The discovery could shift the way scientists think about brain ageing.
What Happens To The Brain After Trauma?
When the brain experiences traumatic injury, recovery doesn't necessarily mean returning to the way things were before. Instead, the brain begins reorganising itself. Neural connections change. Electrical activity shifts. Some circuits become more active while others are altered. The hippocampus (the region involved heavily with memory and also in seizure generation) undergoes changes.
Researchers studying traumatic brain injury (TBI) found that these rewiring processes looked different in younger and older brains. Younger brains showed an intriguing and worrying pattern. They appeared to recover differently in some areas, but demonstrated greater electrical hyperactivity associated with the eventual development of post-traumatic epilepsy. Their seizures often appeared later, but once they emerged, they continued increasing over time. The same ability to create new connections and reorganise neural networks that helps the brain recover may, under certain circumstances, allow abnormal seizure-producing networks to develop.
The Older Brain Has A Different Challenge
Older brains, meanwhile, appeared less vulnerable to the gradual development of chronic seizure activity. But they weren't exactly getting away with it. The researchers found stronger signs of persistent inflammation and abnormal circuit reorganisation, along with more pronounced problems with long-term memory. This is where the study becomes particularly interesting in the context of dementia. Dementia is not simply about neurons dying one by one. The brain is a connected system, and changes in inflammation, communication between brain regions, and the health of neural networks can all impact cognitive function.
Future of Dementia Treatment May Be Personal
The study does not prove that traumatic brain injury causes dementia, nor does it establish that abnormal rewiring directly produces dementia in humans. But it points researchers towards biological processes that deserve much closer attention: Persistent inflammation, abnormal circuit reorganisation, electrical hyperactivity, memory impairment. These may represent some of the pathways through which an injured brain becomes vulnerable to longer-term cognitive problems.
One of the most important messages from the study is that there may not be a single recovery pathway for an injured brain. That means treatment may eventually need to take age and biology into account rather than treating every TBI in the same manner. For younger patients, researchers may need to focus on preventing the gradual formation of seizure-producing networks. For older patients, interventions targeting inflammation, memory loss and cognitive decline could potentially become more important. This is still an area of research, rather than an established treatment strategy. (Texas A&M University)
Source:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S001448862600302X
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