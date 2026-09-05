ETV Bharat / health

Brain Rewiring Could Hold The Answer For Dementia: Researchers

The brain is a connected system and how it rewires itself could hold clues for dementia patients ( Getty Images )

The brain is good at improvising. Damage one part of it, and other areas may step in. Connections can be strengthened, weakened or rerouted. The brain can essentially rewire itself in an attempt to restore what has been lost. This ability, known as neuroplasticity, is part of the reason why younger brains are generally considered better at recovering from injury. But new research suggests that this remarkable ability to adapt may have a darker side.

A study from Texas A&M University, published in Experimental Neurology, has found that the brain’s response to injury can change dramatically with age. More importantly, the findings offer clues about how changes in brain circuits, persistent inflammation and memory problems could eventually contribute to dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. The discovery could shift the way scientists think about brain ageing.

What Happens To The Brain After Trauma?

When the brain experiences traumatic injury, recovery doesn't necessarily mean returning to the way things were before. Instead, the brain begins reorganising itself. Neural connections change. Electrical activity shifts. Some circuits become more active while others are altered. The hippocampus (the region involved heavily with memory and also in seizure generation) undergoes changes.

Researchers studying traumatic brain injury (TBI) found that these rewiring processes looked different in younger and older brains. Younger brains showed an intriguing and worrying pattern. They appeared to recover differently in some areas, but demonstrated greater electrical hyperactivity associated with the eventual development of post-traumatic epilepsy. Their seizures often appeared later, but once they emerged, they continued increasing over time. The same ability to create new connections and reorganise neural networks that helps the brain recover may, under certain circumstances, allow abnormal seizure-producing networks to develop.

The Older Brain Has A Different Challenge