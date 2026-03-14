Brain Awareness Week 2026: How The Brain Creates A Map of Our Emotions
Understanding this emotional map may help us better understand not only our feelings, but also our mental health.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
We tend to think of emotions as chaotic things. Anger erupts without warning. Joy arrives suddenly. Sadness sometimes settles quietly without explanation. We tend to believe that feelings appear randomly, like weather patterns we cannot predict. But the deeper one studies the human mind, the more it becomes clear that emotions are not random at all. They are organised.
Recent neuroscience research suggests that the brain may actually map emotions in a structured way, much like it maps physical space. Just as we navigate streets, cities and landscapes, the brain appears to navigate a kind of inner emotional geography. Understanding this emotional map may help us better understand not only our feelings, but also our mental health.
Brain Awareness Week 2026
Each year in March, scientists, doctors and educators around the world observe Brain Awareness Week. The initiative encourages people to reflect on the remarkable organ that governs every thought, memory, and emotion we experience. The brain weighs little more than a kilogram and a half, yet it is capable of generating language, creativity, morality and complex emotional lives. Ahead of Brain Awareness Week that begins on March 16, we are looking at the latest research on this beautiful organ. This year, one of the most intriguing developments in neuroscience involves how the brain organizes emotions.
Two Coordinates of Feeling
Psychologists have long understood that emotions can be described using two basic dimensions. The first is valence, which refers to how pleasant or unpleasant an emotion feels. Happiness and love lie on the pleasant side of this spectrum, while fear and anger fall on the unpleasant side. The second dimension is arousal, which refers to the intensity of the body’s response. Some emotions are calm and quiet, while others involve racing hearts, quick breathing and heightened alertness. When these two dimensions are placed together, they form something that resembles a coordinate system.
Imagine pleasantness running east to west, and bodily intensity running north to south. Each emotional experience can be located somewhere on this internal grid. The question scientists have struggled with for decades is simple: how does the brain create this map?
The Emotional Map
A recent study published in Nature Communications offers a compelling answer. Researchers at Emory University discovered that brain regions known for organising memory and spatial navigation may also help organise emotional knowledge. In particular, the Hippocampus appears to play an important role. Rather than mapping streets and buildings, the hippocampus appears to map emotional concepts.
According to the researchers, emotional experiences may be stored in the brain as structured “nodes.” Each node represents a particular emotional concept defined by its level of pleasantness and bodily intensity. Another brain region (the Ventromedial Prefrontal Cortex) appears to track how these emotional nodes relate to one another. While the hippocampus stores the locations, the prefrontal cortex helps us understand the relationships between emotions. In effect, it allows us to navigate from one emotional state to another.
How It Happened
The researchers analysed brain imaging data from participants who watched emotionally evocative film clips. The dataset, called Emo-FilM and hosted on OpenNeuro, combines emotional ratings with brain activity measurements. Participants reported their emotional experiences while their brains were scanned using fMRI technology.
Using computational models and pattern-recognition techniques, scientists discovered that patterns of activity in hippocampal-prefrontal circuits corresponded closely with the emotional experiences participants described. This suggested that the brain was indeed organizing emotions in a structured, map-like representation.
What Did They Find?
One of the most intriguing findings concerns the way emotional knowledge is organised at different levels. Broad emotional distinctions (such as whether something feels good or bad) appear to be represented more generally within the hippocampus. But more nuanced emotional categories appear in other regions, forming a hierarchy of emotional knowledge.
It is rather like a geographical map. At the largest scale, we see continents. Zoom in, and we see countries. Zoom further, and we see cities and streets. The brain may organise emotions in a similar way, moving from broad emotional categories to increasingly subtle distinctions.
Understanding this emotional mapping system may have major implications for mental health. According to the study’s senior author, Philip Kragel, individuals differ in how precisely they represent emotions. Some people have highly detailed emotional maps. Others experience emotions in a more compressed way, where different feelings blur together.
Source:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-68240-z
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