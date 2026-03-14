ETV Bharat / health

Brain Awareness Week 2026: How The Brain Creates A Map of Our Emotions

We tend to think of emotions as chaotic things. Anger erupts without warning. Joy arrives suddenly. Sadness sometimes settles quietly without explanation. We tend to believe that feelings appear randomly, like weather patterns we cannot predict. But the deeper one studies the human mind, the more it becomes clear that emotions are not random at all. They are organised.

Recent neuroscience research suggests that the brain may actually map emotions in a structured way, much like it maps physical space. Just as we navigate streets, cities and landscapes, the brain appears to navigate a kind of inner emotional geography. Understanding this emotional map may help us better understand not only our feelings, but also our mental health.

Brain Awareness Week 2026

Each year in March, scientists, doctors and educators around the world observe Brain Awareness Week. The initiative encourages people to reflect on the remarkable organ that governs every thought, memory, and emotion we experience. The brain weighs little more than a kilogram and a half, yet it is capable of generating language, creativity, morality and complex emotional lives. Ahead of Brain Awareness Week that begins on March 16, we are looking at the latest research on this beautiful organ. This year, one of the most intriguing developments in neuroscience involves how the brain organizes emotions.

Two Coordinates of Feeling

Psychologists have long understood that emotions can be described using two basic dimensions. The first is valence, which refers to how pleasant or unpleasant an emotion feels. Happiness and love lie on the pleasant side of this spectrum, while fear and anger fall on the unpleasant side. The second dimension is arousal, which refers to the intensity of the body’s response. Some emotions are calm and quiet, while others involve racing hearts, quick breathing and heightened alertness. When these two dimensions are placed together, they form something that resembles a coordinate system.

Scientists have found that the brain organizes emotions in a structured, map-like representation (ETV Bharat)

Imagine pleasantness running east to west, and bodily intensity running north to south. Each emotional experience can be located somewhere on this internal grid. The question scientists have struggled with for decades is simple: how does the brain create this map?

The Emotional Map

A recent study published in Nature Communications offers a compelling answer. Researchers at Emory University discovered that brain regions known for organising memory and spatial navigation may also help organise emotional knowledge. In particular, the Hippocampus appears to play an important role. Rather than mapping streets and buildings, the hippocampus appears to map emotional concepts.