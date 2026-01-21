Consumed In The Name Of Weight Loss: The Borax Lie That Ended A Young Tamil Nadu Girl's Life And Exposed The Dark Side Of Social Media Remedies
Borax is a chemical substance used for cleaning and industrial purposes. It is not meant for human consumption, says diabetologist Dr. Hari Kishan Boorugu.
In today’s digital age, the world has shrunk into the palm of our hands. While the smartphone we carry is often seen as an encyclopedia of knowledge, we rarely realize that it can also turn into a “digital Yama” (a harbinger of death). Especially troubling is the way young people treat information circulating on social media as gospel truth. Without seeking proper medical advice, they blindly follow so-called “instant hacks” promoted online.
From cooking tips to space science, YouTube and Reels seem to offer solutions for everything. But today, it has also become a breeding ground for dangerous experiments. Having already witnessed incidents of people learning how to make guns or explosives online, we are now seeing a growing trend of people playing with their lives in the name of “medicine.”
Weight-loss videos uploaded by celebrities and influencers routinely garner lakhs of views. In such a scenario, a college student in Tamil Nadu lost her life after consuming vengaram (borax) based on advice given in a YouTube video to reduce body weight. This tragic incident has shaken society at large and raised serious questions about the credibility and responsibility of social media platforms.
Borax Turned Fatal
A 19-year-old college student from Madurai was distressed about her body weight. Determined to lose weight, she searched for solutions on social media. During this search, she came across a YouTube video that claimed consuming vengaram (borax powder) would dissolve excess fat in the body and lead to weight loss.
Believing the information to be true, the student purchased borax from a local traditional medicine store on the 16th of the month. Last Saturday, after consuming the powder, she developed severe vomiting and diarrhea within minutes. Despite receiving treatment at private hospitals, her condition continued to deteriorate. She began passing blood in her stools and suffered from intense abdominal pain. While being taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, she passed away. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.
As you read this, many of you may feel that you have heard the name borax somewhere before. Can you believe that borax is commonly used to clean bathrooms?
What Is Borax?
“Borax is a chemical substance used for cleaning and industrial purposes. It is not meant for human consumption in any form. There is absolutely no scientific evidence to support claims that borax helps with weight loss or improves health,” says Dr. Hari Kishan Boorugu, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. Borax, also known as sodium tetraborate, is a mineral compound. It is commonly used in household cleaning products, detergents, and pesticides. According to a research paper titled Borax and Boric Acid, food safety regulations do not permit the use of borax in food products.
What Happens To The Body If You Consume It?
Borax is a toxic substance. Even small amounts can gradually damage the liver and kidneys. It corrodes the inner lining of the stomach, causing ulcers. This can lead to vomiting blood and severe diarrhea.
High levels of borax can impair the brain and nervous system, resulting in seizures and loss of consciousness. It disrupts the body’s fluid balance and can cause multi-organ failure, ultimately leading to death. Borax is not the same as baking soda. Confusing the two can prove fatal.
Pitfalls of Social Media
“This unfortunate incident highlights the dangers of blindly following health advice shared on social media. Many weight-loss methods promoted online encourage shortcut solutions without explaining the associated medical risks. Young people, in particular, are drawn to unscientific personal stories or viral videos. Weight loss should only be approached through safe, evidence-based methods such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and professional medical guidance. No chemical or shortcut can replace proper medical treatment. It is essential to consult qualified medical professionals before starting any diet or weight-loss attempt,” says physician Dr. Boorugu.
Once you search for “weight loss” even once, YouTube’s algorithm floods your feed with hundreds of related videos. Many people lack the ability to distinguish between what is true and what is false.
- Deceptive Presentation: Catchy clickbait titles like “Lose 10 kilos in one week” easily attract viewers. The speakers often dress like doctors or speak with an authoritative tone, creating a false sense of trust.
- Body Image Insecurity: Constant exposure to “perfect” bodies on social media puts immense pressure on young people to look the same. This body-shaming pressure pushes them toward dangerous decisions.
- Irresponsibility of Social Media Platforms: Platforms like YouTube lack strict regulation for uploaded content. Anyone can present any opinion as medical advice, and this dangerous situation continues unchecked.
Awareness Is Essential
“A product marketed as 'natural' or an instant solution can be extremely dangerous or even fatal. Videos promoting weight loss online often push toxic, untested, and hazardous methods,” says Jeevan Kasara, Head of Steris Healthcare. He further explains, “People of different ages, body types, metabolic rates, and health conditions may be affected differently by these unproven methods. They can cause electrolyte imbalance, organ failure, heart problems, and poisoning. Extremely rapid and aggressive dieting methods are particularly dangerous for young people. They increase anxiety about body image and reduce self-esteem. If there are any doubts related to health or weight loss, doctors are always ready to provide scientifically accurate information.”
It is painful to see platforms meant for sharing knowledge turning into platforms that claim lives. Avoid turning to pharmacies or YouTubers and instead consult qualified medical professionals. Wanting to look good or become slim is not wrong. But the path chosen to achieve it must be the right one. The passing of this Madurai student stands as a stark warning to us all. Physical activity and proper nutrition are the only safe ways to burn fat.
