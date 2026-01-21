ETV Bharat / health

Consumed In The Name Of Weight Loss: The Borax Lie That Ended A Young Tamil Nadu Girl's Life And Exposed The Dark Side Of Social Media Remedies

In today’s digital age, the world has shrunk into the palm of our hands. While the smartphone we carry is often seen as an encyclopedia of knowledge, we rarely realize that it can also turn into a “digital Yama” (a harbinger of death). Especially troubling is the way young people treat information circulating on social media as gospel truth. Without seeking proper medical advice, they blindly follow so-called “instant hacks” promoted online.

From cooking tips to space science, YouTube and Reels seem to offer solutions for everything. But today, it has also become a breeding ground for dangerous experiments. Having already witnessed incidents of people learning how to make guns or explosives online, we are now seeing a growing trend of people playing with their lives in the name of “medicine.”

Weight-loss videos uploaded by celebrities and influencers routinely garner lakhs of views. In such a scenario, a college student in Tamil Nadu lost her life after consuming vengaram (borax) based on advice given in a YouTube video to reduce body weight. This tragic incident has shaken society at large and raised serious questions about the credibility and responsibility of social media platforms.

Borax Turned Fatal

A 19-year-old college student from Madurai was distressed about her body weight. Determined to lose weight, she searched for solutions on social media. During this search, she came across a YouTube video that claimed consuming vengaram (borax powder) would dissolve excess fat in the body and lead to weight loss.

Believing the information to be true, the student purchased borax from a local traditional medicine store on the 16th of the month. Last Saturday, after consuming the powder, she developed severe vomiting and diarrhea within minutes. Despite receiving treatment at private hospitals, her condition continued to deteriorate. She began passing blood in her stools and suffered from intense abdominal pain. While being taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, she passed away. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

As you read this, many of you may feel that you have heard the name borax somewhere before. Can you believe that borax is commonly used to clean bathrooms?

