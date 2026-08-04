ETV Bharat / health

Bone And Joint Problems Rising Rapidly Among Young Adults Due To Sedentary Lifestyle, Say Doctors

Udaipur: Bone and joint problems, once considered ailments associated with old age, are now affecting young adults. Reason? Sedentary lifestyles, prolonged screen time, poor eating habits, obesity, and deficiencies of vitamin D and calcium.

India observes National Bone and Joint Day every year on August 4 to raise awareness about bone and joint health. The day was launched by the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) in 2012 to encourage early detection and prevention of musculoskeletal disorders.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the occasion, Dr Vishnu Pratap Chauhan, an orthopaedic specialist at Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur, said the number of young patients suffering from bone and joint-related disorders has increased over the past few years.

"Earlier, these problems were mostly seen in people aged between 50 and 60 years. Now, patients in the 25–35 age group are frequently reporting back pain, neck pain, knee pain, and joint stiffness," he said.

Dr Chauhan attributed the rise in cases primarily to modern lifestyle habits. Spending long hours sitting in one place, excessive use of mobile phones and computers, lack of physical activity, frequent consumption of junk food, and limited exposure to sunlight are weakening bones and muscles, he explained.

These habits often lead to vitamin D and calcium deficiencies, which reduce bone strength and increase stress on the joints, which makes young adults more vulnerable to musculoskeletal disorders.

The orthopaedic specialist stressed the importance of a balanced diet to maintain healthy bones. He recommended including milk, curd, paneer, green leafy vegetables, pulses, sesame seeds, soybeans, and other calcium-rich foods in daily meals.