ETV Bharat / health

The Final Act Of Giving: Why Body Donation Matters For The Future Of Medicine

The classical Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar once wrote that the greatest wealth a person can leave behind is the good they do for others. In that spirit, one of the most meaningful acts of giving is body donation: offering one’s body to medical science after death rather than allowing it to be buried or cremated.

Life That Continues After Death

Awareness about organ donation has increased in India. When a person suffers brain death in an accident, organs like the heart, kidneys, and eyes can be transplanted into others, giving them a second chance at life. But whole body donation goes even further. A recent example that drew public attention was the decision of veteran Tamil Nadu political leader Nallakannu. Known for his simple lifestyle and dedication to public welfare, he passed away at the age of 101. Before his death, he had made a historic decision: to donate his body to Madras Medical College for medical education.

As promised, his body was donated to the institution so that medical students could learn from it. After spending a lifetime working for people’s welfare, his body continues to serve science even after his passing. His decision sparked widespread discussion about the importance of body donation.

Why Is Body Donation So Important?

Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, a regenerative medicine researcher and founder of StemRx Hospital, explains why donated bodies are irreplaceable in medical education. “Diagrams in textbooks or computer models can never fully replace a real human body,” he says. “Nothing matches the learning experience that a real human body provides.”

For a first-year medical student, the first teacher is often a donated human body. Students learn the exact structure of organs, the distance between them, and the unique variations that exist in every human body. This knowledge gives future surgeons the confidence and precision needed to perform complex operations. In simple terms, Dr. Mahajan says, every skilled surgeon owes part of their training to someone who donated their body to science.

Dr. Pradeep Mahajan (ETV Bharat)

What Happens To A Donated Body?

When someone who has pledged body donation passes away, their family informs the nearest government medical college. The body is then taken to the Anatomy Department of the college. There, it is preserved using chemicals such as formalin, which prevent decomposition. This allows the body to be used for teaching and research for several years.

How Donated Bodies Help Medicine

Donated bodies serve three major purposes in medicine.

Medical Education: Students study the human body directly, learning anatomy by observing real organs and tissues. Surgical Training: Even experienced surgeons practice new procedures on donated bodies before performing them on patients. This reduces errors and improves patient safety. Disease Research: Researchers study how diseases such as cancer or neurological disorders affect the body, helping develop better treatments and medicines.

Medical institutions like JIPMER in Puducherry describe body donation as an invaluable contribution to society.

One concern people often have is what happens to the body after research is completed. Dr. Mahajan clarifies that donated bodies are treated with the highest respect. “They are never handled disrespectfully. Medical institutions follow strict ethical standards,” he says. Students often refer to donors as their “first teachers.”