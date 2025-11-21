ETV Bharat / health

Body Bias Keeps Many Plus-Size Pregnant Women From Choosing To Deliver Naturally, But It Doesn't Have To, Says Obstetrician

Pregnancy is supposed to be this magical, life-changing journey, but for plus-size women, it often comes with an extra layer of anxiety especially around the idea of a natural delivery. Somewhere along the way, many women started believing that a higher BMI automatically means a C-section. Doctors won’t even try for a normal delivery, right? Well, that’s actually not true. Being overweight or obese doesn’t close the door on a natural birth.

Obesity in pregnancy usually means a BMI of 30 or more, and yes, it brings some risks. But health isn’t a one-size-fits-all formula. A woman’s age, whether she’s had babies before, her general health, and even how the baby is growing inside... all of these factors come together to shape her birth experience. The real takeaway is simple: weight is only one chapter in a much bigger story. Good obstetric teams deal with these situations all the time. With early and proactive care, most risks can be managed without drama.

Dr. Vinoad Bharrati, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Founder and Director, Elite Momz – Rising Medicare Hospital, Pune, says, “Many women with obesity go on to have smooth vaginal births. The chances go up when the pregnancy is monitored right from the start, weight gain stays within healthy limits, blood pressure and sugar levels are under control, and labour is handled with mobility, pain relief, and continuous monitoring. A hospital that has strong obstetric, anaesthesia, and neonatal support makes all the difference when it matters most.”

Possible Complications

Of course, the journey isn’t without its bumps. Obesity can increase the chances of: