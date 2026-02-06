ETV Bharat / health

BMI Alone Is Insufficient To Assess Metabolic Health In People With Obesity, Says Laparoscopic Surgeon

BMI doesn't take into account how fat is distributed, which is a big factor in disease risk. “Fat that is stored in the stomach or central area, which is common in Indian populations, is much worse for your health than fat that is stored around the hips or thighs. Visceral fat makes insulin less effective, raises inflammation, and raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, and joint problems,” explains robotic and laparoscopic surgeon Dr Gautam. Two people with the same BMI may have very different metabolic profiles and long-term results.

India's growing obesity problem makes it clear that BMI has its limits. According to the National Family Health Survey 5, almost one in four Indian adults is obese. The rate of obesity varies by state, from 8% to 50% as per NFHS-5, 2019-21. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) did a study across the country and found that one in three Indian adults has abdominal obesity, high cholesterol, and other metabolic diseases. These trends show that there is a growing medical crisis, not just a problem with how people look.

“BMI was formulated as a way to compare weight and height on a population level. It was never meant to help doctors make decisions about patients or figure out how likely they are to get sick. When used alone, it can make people with already bad health wait longer for treatment,” says Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi.

Body Mass Index (BMI) is still one of the most common ways to define obesity, but more and more scientific evidence shows that it is an incomplete and sometimes misleading measure.

This limitation has big effects. Indians tend to get metabolic diseases at lower BMI levels than people in the West. Many patients receive no treatment until their BMI goes above a certain level, which can take years of stress on their organs, less mobility, and a lower quality of life. BMI does not take into account insulin resistance, hormone disruption, inflammation, or functional impairment, all of which affect health risk.

BMI categories (ETV Bharat)

“Bariatric surgery is only considered after numerous unsuccessful attempts to lose weight through diet, exercise, and medical treatment. There are more than just weight-related reasons for eligibility,” informs Dr Gautam. In Southeast Asia, individuals who have a BMI of 29 or higher and have type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, or fatty liver disease are eligible to undergo surgery. People with a BMI of 35 or higher are eligible even if they are not experiencing any other health problems.

The STAMPEDE trial, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes who had bariatric surgery had better and longer-lasting blood sugar control than those who only took medication. The ARMMS-T2D study, published in JAMA, followed patients for 12 years and found that they lost an average of 20% of their body weight and needed less diabetes medication, even among people who were moderately obese.

As obesity continues to rise across both urban and rural India, clinical decisions must prioritise metabolic health over a single numerical threshold

