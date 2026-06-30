What Blood Cancer Patients Should Really Eat, And The Myths They Can Ignore
One of the biggest misconceptions is that blood cancer patients need to follow extremely restrictive diets, says medical oncologist Dr. Avinash Deo.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
A diagnosis of blood cancer often comes with an avalanche of well-meaning advice from relatives, neighbours, WhatsApp groups and self-proclaimed nutrition experts. One person insists dairy is “poison”. Another declares that carbs are the enemy. A third promises miraculous cures through restrictive diets. The result is that many patients end up eating less, worrying more, and becoming nutritionally weaker at the very time their bodies need nourishment the most.
According to Dr. Avinash Deo, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, one of the biggest misconceptions is that blood cancer patients need to follow extremely restrictive diets. “While specialised diets may be temporarily prescribed during intensive treatments such as chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation, the overall goal should be a balanced, nutritious diet that supports recovery, strengthens immunity and improves overall well-being,” he explains.
This is not the time to wage war against food.
Food Is Part of Recovery, Not the Enemy
Blood cancers (such as leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma) often place enormous stress on the body. Treatment can cause fatigue, nausea, mouth sores, reduced appetite and weight loss. Every bite of nutritious food becomes valuable because it helps repair tissues, maintain muscle mass and support the immune system. The body is doing the equivalent of rebuilding a house while fighting a storm. It needs raw materials.
Protein is one of the most important. Dr. Deo recommends including good-quality protein from everyday foods such as pulses, dairy products, eggs, fish and lean meat. Protein provides the building blocks needed for tissue repair after chemotherapy and supports the production of healthy blood cells.
Carbohydrates also deserve a better reputation than they often receive in health circles. Whole grains provide sustained energy, while healthy fats support cell function and help the body absorb essential vitamins. A colourful plate filled with vegetables and fruits supplies vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre contribute to overall health. No single food performs miracles. Together, however, they give the body what it needs to recover.
Does Sugar Really Feed Cancer?
Perhaps no nutrition myth refuses to die as stubbornly as this one. It is true that cancer cells use glucose for energy but so does every healthy cell in your brain, muscles, heart and immune system.
Eliminating sugar does not starve cancer. It only starves the patient. Dr. Deo says the belief that sugar uniquely feeds blood cancer is misleading and often causes unnecessary dietary restrictions. Instead, he recommends following general healthy eating guidelines by limiting added sugars to less than 10% of total daily calories (roughly 10 to 12 teaspoons a day for many adults).
That advice applies to added sugars in sweets, sugary drinks and processed foods not to the natural sugars found in whole fruits. Fruits remain an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, fibre and hydration, making them an important part of a balanced diet.
Should Blood Cancer Patients Avoid Milk?
Another common misconception is that dairy products should disappear from the menu.
Dr. Deo is clear on this point. “There is no scientific evidence that eliminating dairy can cure blood cancer,” he says. For patients who can tolerate milk, curd, paneer or yoghurt well, these foods can provide valuable protein and calcium. Unless a treating doctor recommends avoiding dairy because of a specific medical reason such as lactose intolerance or temporary digestive issues, there is generally no need to remove it from the diet.
The internet's habit of turning ordinary foods into villains rarely survives scientific scrutiny.
Hygiene Matters as Much as Nutrition
During chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation, the immune system can become severely weakened. At that stage, food safety becomes just as important as food quality.
- Freshly prepared meals are generally safer than food left standing for hours.
- Safe drinking water, properly washed fruits and vegetables, clean cooking utensils and careful hand hygiene all reduce the risk of infection.
- Raw or undercooked meat, seafood and eggs may need to be avoided during periods of low immunity, depending on the treating team's advice.
Beware of Online Nutrition Gurus
Cancer patients are understandably eager to do everything possible to improve their chances of recovery. Unfortunately, this makes them especially vulnerable to misinformation. Many restrictive diets promise to “detox” the body or “kill cancer naturally.” Most are unsupported by scientific evidence. Some can even lead to malnutrition, weight loss and reduced strength, making treatment harder to tolerate.
Nutrition during cancer treatment is highly individual. A patient experiencing mouth ulcers needs different advice from someone struggling with diarrhoea or loss of appetite. Someone recovering from a stem cell transplant has different nutritional needs from a patient receiving maintenance therapy. That is why Dr. Deo advises that dietary decisions should be made with guidance from the treating oncologist and a qualified clinical nutritionist not anonymous social media posts.
When it comes to blood cancer, there is no magical superfood and no forbidden ingredient that changes the course of the disease on its own. The most effective eating plan is usually the least glamorous: enough protein, plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, adequate fluids and safe food preparation. In the end, food should not become another source of fear. It should remain a source of strength, comfort and healing.
Also read:
- What If Your Body Isn't Broken But Just Missing the Right Nutrients?
- AIIMS Jodhpur's Maiden Surgery Gives New Lease Of Life To Woman Suffering From Aggressive Blood Cancer
- Blood Cancer Cure Is Possible; CAR-T Therapy Is Changing The Way This Deadly Disease Is Treated
- Smart Nutrition Is The Everyday Prescription Hiding In Plain Sight