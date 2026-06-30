ETV Bharat / health

What Blood Cancer Patients Should Really Eat, And The Myths They Can Ignore

A diagnosis of blood cancer often comes with an avalanche of well-meaning advice from relatives, neighbours, WhatsApp groups and self-proclaimed nutrition experts. One person insists dairy is “poison”. Another declares that carbs are the enemy. A third promises miraculous cures through restrictive diets. The result is that many patients end up eating less, worrying more, and becoming nutritionally weaker at the very time their bodies need nourishment the most.

According to Dr. Avinash Deo, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, one of the biggest misconceptions is that blood cancer patients need to follow extremely restrictive diets. “While specialised diets may be temporarily prescribed during intensive treatments such as chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation, the overall goal should be a balanced, nutritious diet that supports recovery, strengthens immunity and improves overall well-being,” he explains.

This is not the time to wage war against food.

Food Is Part of Recovery, Not the Enemy

Blood cancers (such as leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma) often place enormous stress on the body. Treatment can cause fatigue, nausea, mouth sores, reduced appetite and weight loss. Every bite of nutritious food becomes valuable because it helps repair tissues, maintain muscle mass and support the immune system. The body is doing the equivalent of rebuilding a house while fighting a storm. It needs raw materials.

What a healthy diet for a blood cancer patient looks like (Getty Images)

Protein is one of the most important. Dr. Deo recommends including good-quality protein from everyday foods such as pulses, dairy products, eggs, fish and lean meat. Protein provides the building blocks needed for tissue repair after chemotherapy and supports the production of healthy blood cells.

Carbohydrates also deserve a better reputation than they often receive in health circles. Whole grains provide sustained energy, while healthy fats support cell function and help the body absorb essential vitamins. A colourful plate filled with vegetables and fruits supplies vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre contribute to overall health. No single food performs miracles. Together, however, they give the body what it needs to recover.

Does Sugar Really Feed Cancer?

Perhaps no nutrition myth refuses to die as stubbornly as this one. It is true that cancer cells use glucose for energy but so does every healthy cell in your brain, muscles, heart and immune system.