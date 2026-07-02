BITS Hyderabad Team Develops Portable Mobile Device To Detect Kidney Dysfunction
If successful in clinical trials, the portable tool will reduce the need for patients to visit hospital laboratories for routine biomarker testing
Published : July 2, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: A team of professors from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani--Hyderabad Campus, has developed an innovative portable device that can help detect kidney dysfunction quickly, potentially reducing the need for patients to visit hospital laboratories for routine biomarker testing.
The research team, comprising Parvathi Nair, Swayamshree, R N Ponnalagu and Sanket Goel, has created a portable multiplex electrochemical diagnostic tool designed to perform kidney health assessments at the patient's location.
Unlike conventional biomarker tests, which are typically conducted in hospital laboratories, the newly developed handheld device is compact and portable.
It integrates laser-induced graphene, electrodes and electrochemical sensors to measure key kidney disease biomarkers, including creatinine, uric acid and urea.
These biomarkers play a vital role in assessing kidney function and detecting possible abnormalities at an early stage.
The device is designed to communicate directly with a dedicated browser interface on a mobile phone, allowing test results to be viewed quickly and conveniently.
This feature could make kidney screening more accessible, especially in remote locations and primary healthcare settings where laboratory infrastructure is limited.
According to the researchers, laboratory validation has demonstrated encouraging performance.
Following these successful tests, the team submitted its findings to the scientific journal ScienceDirect, where the research paper was recently published online.
Speaking about the innovation, the professors said the device has the potential to make kidney disease screening faster, simpler, and more accessible.
They added that the next phase of the project will focus on further refining the technology and conducting clinical evaluations on patients with kidney disease to assess its effectiveness in real-world healthcare settings.
If successful in clinical trials, the portable diagnostic tool could become a valuable aid for early detection and monitoring of kidney disorders, particularly in underserved areas where access to advanced laboratory testing remains a challenge.
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