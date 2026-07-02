ETV Bharat / health

BITS Hyderabad Team Develops Portable Mobile Device To Detect Kidney Dysfunction

The innovative portable device has been created by a research team at BITS Hyderabad comprising Parvathi Nair, Swayamshree, R N Ponnalagu and Sanket Goel. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A team of professors from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani--Hyderabad Campus, has developed an innovative portable device that can help detect kidney dysfunction quickly, potentially reducing the need for patients to visit hospital laboratories for routine biomarker testing.

The research team, comprising Parvathi Nair, Swayamshree, R N Ponnalagu and Sanket Goel, has created a portable multiplex electrochemical diagnostic tool designed to perform kidney health assessments at the patient's location.

Unlike conventional biomarker tests, which are typically conducted in hospital laboratories, the newly developed handheld device is compact and portable.

It integrates laser-induced graphene, electrodes and electrochemical sensors to measure key kidney disease biomarkers, including creatinine, uric acid and urea.

These biomarkers play a vital role in assessing kidney function and detecting possible abnormalities at an early stage.

The device is designed to communicate directly with a dedicated browser interface on a mobile phone, allowing test results to be viewed quickly and conveniently.