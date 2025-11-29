ETV Bharat / health

Bird Flu Has Learned To Survive Human Fever, Making It Tougher To Stop: US Researchers

For decades, one of humanity’s simplest defensive tools has been fever. When a virus enters the body, we turn up the thermostat. Elevate the temperature high enough, and many viruses simply cannot replicate. But what happens when a virus decides the heat doesn’t bother it? This question sits at the heart of a study published in Science, where researchers from Cambridge and Glasgow unravel why bird flu (a virus otherwise content in the guts of ducks, where temperatures soar to 40-42°C) has such troubling potential in humans.

Human flu viruses prefer the cooler real estate of our upper respiratory tract, at roughly 33°C. Bird flu, on the other hand, gravitates toward the warmer depths of the lungs. Yet when the two types of viruses mingle, as they have in past pandemics, something alarming happens: genetic material gets exchanged, and with it, temperature preferences.

The researchers focused on a single viral gene, PB1, that acts almost like a thermostat inside the virus. In the human pandemics of 1957 and 1968, this PB1 gene appears to have jumped from avian strains into human flu viruses, granting them the ability to function at higher temperatures. It made the resulting viruses fitter, tougher, more capable of thriving in an environment meant to stop them. The fever defence, suddenly, wasn’t much of a defence at all.

To explore this phenomenon, the Cambridge-Glasgow team turned to mice. Mice, for better or worse, don’t develop fevers from influenza A infection. So the researchers raised the temperature of the room instead, creating an artificial fever. When human-origin flu viruses entered these warmer mice, their replication slowed dramatically. In fact, a mere two-degree increase (akin to a mild fever) was enough to turn a lethal dose into a manageable illness. But avian-origin viruses refused to be fazed.