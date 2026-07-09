ETV Bharat / health

BHU, TIGS Scientists Develop Stem Cell Intervention For Curing Neurodegenerative Ailments

Varanasi: The latest intervention in stem cell technology has given hope to patients suffering from diseases like Parkinson's disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Scientists from Centre for Genetic Disorders at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) in Bengaluru have discovered stem cells, using cutting-edge CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology, which can be crucial for curing serious diseases while reaching their root cause quickly.

The scientists have successfully developed two healthy Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) lines and modeled complex neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease and ALS, using the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology.

This research was conducted by two PhD scholars Surajit Malakar and Shaileyee Roychowdhury. This achievement significantly advances India's capabilities to study, model and develop potential treatments for some of the most serious neurological disorders in medical science.

This achievement has been possible following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two premier research institutes of the country which brought together their intellectual and technological capabilities. The joint study was led by Professor Parimal Das and Deepika Joshi from BHU along with Vasantha Thamodharan from TIGS.

Combining the specialised resources of both centres, the research team focused on understanding the biological secrets of Parkinson's disease and ALS.

The breakthrough is based on cellular reprogramming technology, which effectively rewinds the biological clock of mature human cells, returning them to their earliest developmental stage. To achieve this, the team used a highly precise combination of specific transcription factors collectively known in the scientific community as Yamanaka factors.

By introducing these factors into healthy somatic cells such as those obtained from adult blood samples, the scientists successfully erased their previously specialized identity. This process converted the mature cells into an embryonic, pluripotent state.

In this original state, the newly developed iPSC lines possess the remarkable ability to remain immortal. They can continue to divide indefinitely and retain the ability to develop into any type of tissue found in the human body.