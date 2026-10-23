ETV Bharat / health

Bharat Biotech, Gavi and UNICEF Sign Deal to Cut Malaria Vaccine Price by 40%

The lower price of the vaccine reflects sustained efforts to shape a more sustainable and competitive malaria vaccine market ( Getty Images )

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has announced equitable pricing with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF for the world’s first malaria vaccine RTS,S/AS01, developed by GSK and now manufactured by BBIL under the brand name Mosqivac.

The agreement, executed by UNICEF and financially backed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, will cut the price of the vaccine by approximately 40%. This will generate around US$50 million in savings to child immunisation programmes between 2027 and 2029 and reach up to one million more children with the full four-dose course. Enabled through an advance payment by the International Finance Facility for Immunisation (IFFIm), the deal will bring the price of the vaccine to EUR 5.50 per dose, a reduction of approximately 40% from the price paid today. The lower price, expected to take effect by early 2027, reflects sustained efforts to shape a more sustainable and competitive malaria vaccine market.

RTS,S/AS01, developed by GSK, PATH and partners, was the first ever malaria vaccine to be recommended by the WHO, in 2021. Since then, GSK and Bharat Biotech have invested $200 million in new, higher-output manufacturing facilities, product development and technology transfer to expand and strengthen supply at a lower cost. These investments are supporting access to a vaccine, helping to advance its potential public-health impact. “The Gavi–UNICEF deal is a far-reaching commitment to expand malaria vaccination and according to Gavi/UNICEF estimates, can help ensure one million more children are protected from malaria. As partners in global public health, we have invested significantly to expand supply, strengthen manufacturing and support sustainable, affordable access to malaria vaccines,” Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International said. “The opportunity is to turn this progress into public health. Countries and global organizations now have an important role to play in accelerating vaccine introductions so that more children and communities at risk can benefit. We remain committed to working with partners to help make that happen and reduce the burden of malaria,” Dr. Ella added.