ETV Bharat / health

On UN World Drug Day 2026, The Stories We Found Through 'Bharat Against Drugs', The Warnings We Heard, And The Hope We Cannot Afford To Ignore

Every year on June 26, the world observes the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. It sounds like one of those United Nations observances that often pass by unnoticed, somewhere between awareness ribbons and official speeches. Yet the day was established by the UN in 1987 for a reason that remains painfully relevant nearly four decades later: Drugs have an extraordinary ability to ruin individual lives while weakening entire societies. Most of us think drug abuse happens somewhere else: in films, newspaper headlines or to somebody else's child. Then one day, a mother from Punjab calls the police and says she has already lost four sons to drugs. Two days later, she loses the fifth. Suddenly it isn't somebody else's story anymore.

Over the past week, ETV Bharat's special series Bharat Against Drugs travelled across India to understand a crisis that has become impossible to ignore. Eight stories, stretching from Punjab to Kerala, Bihar to Maharashtra, Assam to Madhya Pradesh, attempted to answer a simple question: How did we get here?

The answers were unsettling. The series began with the scale of the problem itself. More than 370 million Indians consume one form of intoxicant or another. The economic burden runs into lakhs of crores of rupees. Families sell jewellery, mortgage land and exhaust savings trying to finance addictions or fund rehabilitation. Behind every statistic lies a dining table with one empty chair too many. Yet numbers, however alarming, never tell the whole story.

Punjab's response offered one of the most intriguing ideas in the series. Long associated with the “Udta Punjab” label, the state has embarked on what may be India's first comprehensive Drug and Socio-Economic Census. There is something refreshingly sensible about the idea. We count people, houses, livestock. Why not count addiction? The census recognises a truth often forgotten in public debates: you cannot solve a problem you refuse to measure. Enumerators are going door-to-door asking difficult questions. The exercise is imperfect. Some families refuse to answer. Others deny obvious realities. Critics question whether addicts will ever tell the truth. But attempting to understand the scale of a crisis is still better than pretending it doesn't exist.

Another story took us to Himachal Pradesh, where the focus shifted from statistics to something more immediate: children. Parents often imagine they will recognise drug use instantly. Reality is less accommodating. Changes in sleep patterns, sudden secrecy, declining academic performance, unexplained expenses, mood swings and withdrawal from family life can all be warning signs. The most sobering lesson from Himachal was that prevention rarely begins in rehabilitation centres. It begins at home, in classrooms, on playgrounds and around dinner tables. By the time addiction becomes obvious, it may already have taken root.

Bihar offered a different perspective. Nearly a decade after liquor prohibition was introduced, the state continues to grapple with the complex relationship between alcohol restrictions and substance abuse. The lesson from Bihar is not that there are easy answers. Public policy can alter behaviour. It can reduce access. It can change social norms. But addiction is rarely defeated by legislation alone. Human beings have an extraordinary talent for finding substitutes when underlying problems remain unaddressed.

Which brings us to Maharashtra. If Punjab's census represents the power of data, Maharashtra's anti-drug volunteer movement demonstrates the power of community participation. Governments, police and laws matter but addiction often reveals itself first to neighbours, teachers, friends, social workers and local volunteers. Maharashtra's experiment suggests that ordinary citizens can become an important line of defence, helping identify vulnerable individuals before they disappear into cycles of dependency.