Sleeping Better Helps You Reduce Injuries From Running (When You Wake Up, Of Course)
Getting enough good-quality rest may be the simplest, most effective way to keep runners strong, steady, and injury-free, according to research.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST
If you’re one of the world’s 620 million people who love to run, here’s something to think about before your next morning jog — how well did you sleep last night? A new study led by Professor Jan de Jonge, a work and sports psychologist at Eindhoven University of Technology and Adjunct Professor at the University of South Australia, has found that runners who sleep poorly are almost twice as likely to get injured.
The study surveyed 425 recreational runners and discovered a clear pattern: those who slept less, had restless nights, or woke up tired were much more prone to injuries than those who slept well.
“Runners often focus on mileage, diet, and recovery but they forget that good sleep is one of the strongest protectors against injury,” says Prof. de Jonge. His research shows that poor sleepers were 1.78 times more likely to report injuries, with a 68% chance of getting hurt over a year.
Running is one of the world’s favourite fitness activities, but it’s also risky; up to 9 out of 10 runners experience an injury at some point. What makes this study unique is that it looks at sleep from multiple angles not just how long people sleep, but also how well.
According to Prof. de Jonge, sleep is when the body repairs itself — muscles rebuild, hormones balance, and the mind resets. “If that process is cut short or disturbed, your body can’t fully recover, and that’s when injuries creep in,” he explains.
Runners who struggled with issues like difficulty falling asleep, waking often, or feeling exhausted even after sleeping were particularly at risk. Meanwhile, those who maintained a regular sleep schedule and woke up refreshed were significantly less likely to get hurt.
You can’t just train harder, you need to rest smarter. “We assume more training equals better results,” Prof. de Jonge notes, “but many runners, especially those juggling work and family, actually need more sleep than the average adult.” Experts recommend 7-9 hours of sleep per night, and athletes may need extra rest or short daytime naps to help their bodies fully recover. To improve sleep quality, try:
- Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day
- Avoiding screens before bedtime
- Cutting back on caffeine and alcohol
- Keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet
