Sleeping Better Helps You Reduce Injuries From Running (When You Wake Up, Of Course)

If you’re one of the world’s 620 million people who love to run, here’s something to think about before your next morning jog — how well did you sleep last night? A new study led by Professor Jan de Jonge, a work and sports psychologist at Eindhoven University of Technology and Adjunct Professor at the University of South Australia, has found that runners who sleep poorly are almost twice as likely to get injured.

The study surveyed 425 recreational runners and discovered a clear pattern: those who slept less, had restless nights, or woke up tired were much more prone to injuries than those who slept well.

“Runners often focus on mileage, diet, and recovery but they forget that good sleep is one of the strongest protectors against injury,” says Prof. de Jonge. His research shows that poor sleepers were 1.78 times more likely to report injuries, with a 68% chance of getting hurt over a year.

Running is one of the world’s favourite fitness activities, but it’s also risky; up to 9 out of 10 runners experience an injury at some point. What makes this study unique is that it looks at sleep from multiple angles not just how long people sleep, but also how well.