Bengaluru Woman's Stem Cell Donation Gives Teen A Second Chance At Life

Bengaluru: Thirty-two-year-old Swathi from Kumta met 19-year-old Anandu for the first time in Bengaluru after saving his life by donating blood stem cells. The meeting, organised by a non-profit organisation in Bengaluru on Thursday, marked a heartfelt moment for the donor and the survivor of a life-threatening blood disorder, severe aplastic anemia.

Severe aplastic anemia is a life-threatening condition in which the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells.

Anandu successfully underwent a stem cell transplant and is now leading a healthy life while preparing for his Class 12 board exams and pursuing his passion for videography and photography.

Dr Govind Eriat, Consultant- Hemato-Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant, Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, noted, "It is ironic that finding a full match is often difficult. Earlier, large families increased the chances of finding a matching sibling, but with smaller families today, that likelihood has reduced. At the same time, we remain underrepresented in bone marrow donor registries, which further limits the chances of finding suitable matches."

Anandu's Journey from Diagnosis to Recovery

Anandu was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia in 2022 at the age of 15, while he was in Class 10, after experiencing persistent fever.

On the advice of his doctor, Dr V. P. Krishnan, Consultant in Pediatric Hemato-Oncology and BMT at MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode, Anandu underwent a matched unrelated donor stem cell transplant in early 2023, the only curative treatment for the disease. During the transplant period, he experienced complications such as febrile neutropenia and mucositis but gradually recovered. His treatment was also supported by the DKMS Foundation India through its Patient Funding Program, which helped ease the family’s financial burden.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anandu said, "I was a healthy and active student until the age of 15, when I began experiencing repeated fevers during Class 10. Initially thought to be a common infection or a reaction to the COVID vaccine, tests later revealed dangerously low blood counts, leading to the diagnosis.” Talking about the difficult moment during his treatment process, he said, "Before the transplant, I underwent a difficult conditioning process to destroy the abnormal blood cells. After the transplant, I developed a Cytomegalovirus infection (CMV), which caused severe throat infections while my immunity was still weak as the donor cells adapted to my body."

Swathi, an IT consultant, registered as a stem cell donor during a workplace drive organised by a non-profit organisation in 2016. In 2022, when she received a call saying she was a match, she agreed to donate without hesitation, with full support from her family. Having recently welcomed a baby boy, Swathi said the experience helped her understand a parent’s pain. "I know what a mother goes through when her child suffers. My donation came full circle, giving life, just as I welcomed my baby boy."

Talking to ETV Bharat, Swathi said finding a stem cell match is extremely rare, sometimes one in a million, but more lives could be saved if more people register. Individuals aged 18 to 55 in good health can sign up, and the risks for donors are minimal, usually involving only minor discomfort and quick recovery.

She said that the donation involved a few days of injections to increase stem cells, followed by a 4–6 hour process in which stem cells were collected from the blood through a machine and used for the patient’s treatment.