Bengaluru Woman's Stem Cell Donation Gives Teen A Second Chance At Life

Bengaluru: Thirty-two-year-old Swathi from Kumta met 19-year-old Anandu for the first time in Bengaluru after saving his life by donating blood stem cells. The meeting, organised by a non-profit organisation in Bengaluru on Thursday, marked a heartfelt moment for the donor and the survivor of a life-threatening blood disorder, severe aplastic anemia.
Severe aplastic anemia is a life-threatening condition in which the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells.
Anandu successfully underwent a stem cell transplant and is now leading a healthy life while preparing for his Class 12 board exams and pursuing his passion for videography and photography.
Dr Govind Eriat, Consultant- Hemato-Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant, Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, noted, "It is ironic that finding a full match is often difficult. Earlier, large families increased the chances of finding a matching sibling, but with smaller families today, that likelihood has reduced. At the same time, we remain underrepresented in bone marrow donor registries, which further limits the chances of finding suitable matches."
Anandu's Journey from Diagnosis to Recovery
Anandu was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia in 2022 at the age of 15, while he was in Class 10, after experiencing persistent fever.
On the advice of his doctor, Dr V. P. Krishnan, Consultant in Pediatric Hemato-Oncology and BMT at MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode, Anandu underwent a matched unrelated donor stem cell transplant in early 2023, the only curative treatment for the disease. During the transplant period, he experienced complications such as febrile neutropenia and mucositis but gradually recovered. His treatment was also supported by the DKMS Foundation India through its Patient Funding Program, which helped ease the family’s financial burden.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anandu said, "I was a healthy and active student until the age of 15, when I began experiencing repeated fevers during Class 10. Initially thought to be a common infection or a reaction to the COVID vaccine, tests later revealed dangerously low blood counts, leading to the diagnosis.” Talking about the difficult moment during his treatment process, he said, "Before the transplant, I underwent a difficult conditioning process to destroy the abnormal blood cells. After the transplant, I developed a Cytomegalovirus infection (CMV), which caused severe throat infections while my immunity was still weak as the donor cells adapted to my body."
Swathi, an IT consultant, registered as a stem cell donor during a workplace drive organised by a non-profit organisation in 2016. In 2022, when she received a call saying she was a match, she agreed to donate without hesitation, with full support from her family. Having recently welcomed a baby boy, Swathi said the experience helped her understand a parent’s pain. "I know what a mother goes through when her child suffers. My donation came full circle, giving life, just as I welcomed my baby boy."
Talking to ETV Bharat, Swathi said finding a stem cell match is extremely rare, sometimes one in a million, but more lives could be saved if more people register. Individuals aged 18 to 55 in good health can sign up, and the risks for donors are minimal, usually involving only minor discomfort and quick recovery.
She said that the donation involved a few days of injections to increase stem cells, followed by a 4–6 hour process in which stem cells were collected from the blood through a machine and used for the patient’s treatment.
How Stem Cell Transplants Save Lives
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Govind Eriat explained that blood is produced by stem cells in the bone marrow. "When these stem cells are damaged or absent, the body cannot produce blood. As a result, all key blood components-red and white blood cells, platelets, and essential proteins are not formed. Without these, a person becomes extremely fatigued due to lack of haemoglobin, suffers frequent infections because immunity -largely provided by white blood cells - is compromised, and faces serious bleeding risks since platelets are responsible for blood clotting."
When the stem cells are injured, the body is usually unable to regenerate them effectively on its own. In such cases, "since the body cannot regenerate these stem cells effectively on its own, the only solution is a stem cell transplant. The new stem cells must closely match the patient’s cells, as they need to function like an identical replacement. If the match is not close enough, it can cause significant harm to the patient," he added.
Talking about how life threatening can Aplastic Anemia, Dr Eriat said that severe aplastic anemia or leukaemia can be life-threatening, with very high mortality if left untreated. In severe aplastic anemia, the body is unable to produce enough blood cells, leading to repeated infections. Over time, it becomes difficult to control these infections, and patients may also face the risk of spontaneous bleeding, including bleeding in the brain, which can be fatal.
In such severe cases, death becomes a very real possibility without timely treatment. Although aplastic anemia is not a cancer, it behaves in a similarly aggressive and life-threatening way, as it severely disrupts the body’s ability to produce essential blood cells.
Breaking Myths Around Stem Cell Donation
Speaking on the key challenges patients face during the transplant and recovery process, Dr Eriat stated, "Severe aplastic anemia carries a significant risk of mortality, around 15–20% even when a fully matched transplant is available. The treatment process is extremely intensive and requires a large team of doctors and nurses working closely behind the scenes."
During a stem cell transplant, the patient may go without natural blood production for about two to three weeks. During this period, continuous support through blood transfusions and medical care is essential. "Risks such as bleeding, infections, and ICU admissions are very common. Despite these challenges, with a skilled medical team and proper care, many patients are successfully treated. However, the threat of death is very real, and from the moment of diagnosis, patients often live with that uncertainty every day," he added.
Dr Eriat said that there is a lack of awareness, and many people fear that something might go wrong if they become donors. "Changing this mindset is crucial, as donation is still possible and safe."
He said that support from the government could make a significant difference, especially since stem cell transplants are expensive even for well-to-do families. If the government collaborates with organisations and domain experts to provide funding and infrastructure, it could help make transplants more affordable and improve donor availability. However, "from a public health perspective, governments often prioritise more widespread and immediate health issues. In many places, basic health problems, such as deaths from diarrhoea and typhoid, remain a major concern. As a result, complex treatments like stem cell transplants often receive attention later, though greater awareness and advocacy could help bring more focus to them," he noted.
