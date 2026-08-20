ETV Bharat / health

Bengaluru Venture Uses AI To Target ‘Undruggable’ Cancer Protein In Mayo Clinic Collaboration

For years, cancer drug discovery has had a frustrating category: targets that scientists know are important, but cannot seem to attack effectively with a drug. One such target is GIPC1, a protein involved in tumour growth and treatment resistance. It is particularly relevant to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

Now, a Bengaluru-based venture has helped take a significant step towards targeting it. Founded in 2020 by Kishan Gurram, Ramanarayanan GV and Sivakumar S, Sravathi AI has worked with researchers at Mayo Clinic, USA, to identify a small-molecule inhibitor against GIPC1.

The results, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports on July 31, 2026, reveal that the experimental molecule inhibited tumour growth and extended survival in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer. It also enhanced the anti-tumour effect of the chemotherapy drug gemcitabine.

There is, however, an important catch: this is still experimental research. The drug has not been tested in humans, and further studies are required before clinical trials can begin.

What Is GIPC1?

GIPC1 is a scaffolding protein that is overexpressed in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and plays a role in tumour growth and resistance to treatment. The problem is that its PDZ domain has historically been difficult to target with conventional small-molecule drugs. The new study reports the identification of a selective GIPC1 inhibitor, referred to as GIPCi, that directly engages the protein's PDZ domain.

And this is where artificial intelligence enters the story. Rather than testing an enormous number of molecules in the laboratory one by one, the researchers used computational tools to narrow down the possibilities. According to Mayo Clinic, the collaboration screened “nearly 40,000 potential compounds” before identifying the molecule that could block GIPC1.

For Sravathi AI, that is the point of the exercise: use AI not simply to analyse existing medicines, but to help “design and discover new molecules”.

How AI Helped Find the Molecule

The discovery process involved several layers of computational screening. First, generative AI was used to create a large universe of potential molecules. Predictive models then applied different filters to reduce that universe. Molecular modelling narrowed the candidates further, while physics-based approaches examined whether the molecules could actually bind to the target.

Quantum chemistry was then used to understand the molecular structure and identify which atoms could perform the desired chemical function. The result was a much smaller group of candidates that could be taken forward for laboratory testing. Once Sravathi AI identified the most promising molecule, researchers at Mayo Clinic synthesised it and tested it in cells and animal models.

The results were encouraging. In preclinical pancreatic cancer models, GIPCi reduced tumour growth and improved survival. However, the molecule still has to pass through additional preclinical safety and efficacy studies before human trials can be considered.

Why Pancreatic Cancer Is Such A Difficult Target

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is among the most aggressive cancers and is frequently diagnosed late. Its ability to progress rapidly and resist treatment contributes to poor outcomes. The Cell Reports study notes a five-year survival rate below 13.3% for PDAC. That is why researchers have been looking for vulnerabilities that existing therapies cannot adequately exploit.

GIPC1 is one such vulnerability. The protein helps cancer cells activate pathways associated with growth and resistance. Its structure, however, makes conventional drug development difficult.