Bengaluru Venture Uses AI To Target ‘Undruggable’ Cancer Protein In Mayo Clinic Collaboration
Sravathi AI has worked with US researchers at Mayo Clinic to identify a small-molecule inhibitor against GIPC1.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
For years, cancer drug discovery has had a frustrating category: targets that scientists know are important, but cannot seem to attack effectively with a drug. One such target is GIPC1, a protein involved in tumour growth and treatment resistance. It is particularly relevant to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.
Now, a Bengaluru-based venture has helped take a significant step towards targeting it. Founded in 2020 by Kishan Gurram, Ramanarayanan GV and Sivakumar S, Sravathi AI has worked with researchers at Mayo Clinic, USA, to identify a small-molecule inhibitor against GIPC1.
The results, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports on July 31, 2026, reveal that the experimental molecule inhibited tumour growth and extended survival in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer. It also enhanced the anti-tumour effect of the chemotherapy drug gemcitabine.
There is, however, an important catch: this is still experimental research. The drug has not been tested in humans, and further studies are required before clinical trials can begin.
What Is GIPC1?
GIPC1 is a scaffolding protein that is overexpressed in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and plays a role in tumour growth and resistance to treatment. The problem is that its PDZ domain has historically been difficult to target with conventional small-molecule drugs. The new study reports the identification of a selective GIPC1 inhibitor, referred to as GIPCi, that directly engages the protein's PDZ domain.
And this is where artificial intelligence enters the story. Rather than testing an enormous number of molecules in the laboratory one by one, the researchers used computational tools to narrow down the possibilities. According to Mayo Clinic, the collaboration screened “nearly 40,000 potential compounds” before identifying the molecule that could block GIPC1.
For Sravathi AI, that is the point of the exercise: use AI not simply to analyse existing medicines, but to help “design and discover new molecules”.
How AI Helped Find the Molecule
The discovery process involved several layers of computational screening. First, generative AI was used to create a large universe of potential molecules. Predictive models then applied different filters to reduce that universe. Molecular modelling narrowed the candidates further, while physics-based approaches examined whether the molecules could actually bind to the target.
Quantum chemistry was then used to understand the molecular structure and identify which atoms could perform the desired chemical function. The result was a much smaller group of candidates that could be taken forward for laboratory testing. Once Sravathi AI identified the most promising molecule, researchers at Mayo Clinic synthesised it and tested it in cells and animal models.
The results were encouraging. In preclinical pancreatic cancer models, GIPCi reduced tumour growth and improved survival. However, the molecule still has to pass through additional preclinical safety and efficacy studies before human trials can be considered.
Why Pancreatic Cancer Is Such A Difficult Target
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is among the most aggressive cancers and is frequently diagnosed late. Its ability to progress rapidly and resist treatment contributes to poor outcomes. The Cell Reports study notes a five-year survival rate below 13.3% for PDAC. That is why researchers have been looking for vulnerabilities that existing therapies cannot adequately exploit.
GIPC1 is one such vulnerability. The protein helps cancer cells activate pathways associated with growth and resistance. Its structure, however, makes conventional drug development difficult.
The researchers' achievement, therefore, is not simply finding another molecule that kills cancer cells. It is demonstrating that “AI-assisted discovery can help identify a molecule capable of engaging a target that has been considered difficult to drug.”
Different Kind of Indian Drug Discovery Story
For Sravathi AI founder Kishan Gurram, the larger significance goes beyond one molecule. India is already a global force in generic medicines and has substantial capabilities in pharmaceutical manufacturing, services and contract research. But the country has historically had a much smaller footprint in discovering entirely new drugs.
Sravathi's ambition is to change that equation. The company was founded by Gurram, Ramanarayanan GV and Sivakumar S, who had previously worked at technology centres associated with GE and SABIC. Building the platform required bringing together data science, bioinformatics, biology, biophysics and chemistry. Gurram describes his role as connecting these different scientific capabilities. It is a useful description of what AI-driven drug discovery increasingly looks like. The AI isn't sitting in a room discovering medicines by itself. It is sitting in the middle of a very complicated team of scientists, datasets, algorithms, chemistry and biology.
What Happens If The Drug Fails?
Interestingly, the founders say even failure could provide useful information. If a molecule does not work, an AI-based discovery platform can potentially use the new experimental data to retrain its models, redesign candidates and restart the optimisation process much faster than traditional discovery approaches.
That could change the economics of drug discovery. Traditional drug development can involve years of laboratory work and large numbers of failed candidates. An AI-assisted system does not eliminate failure. What it can potentially do is make the cycle of design → test → learn → redesign faster.
Larger Cancer Drug Pipeline
The GIPC1 programme is not the company's only project. Sravathi AI told a leading daily that its pipeline includes programmes spanning pancreatic and kidney cancers, solid tumours, immuno-oncology, triple-negative breast cancer and other oncology targets. The company says it has built a pipeline of nine proprietary assets, with projects being developed independently as well as through collaborations.
Its work has also received international recognition. The company was among the top four in the 2024 Standard Industries Chemical Innovation Challenge and one of four winners in the L'Oréal Big Bang SAPMENA competition in 2025. If subsequent research succeeds, the collaboration could become a notable example of India moving from being primarily the place where medicines are manufactured to becoming a place where “new medicines are discovered”.
References:
https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(26)00855-7
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211124726008557
Read More