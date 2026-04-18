Bengaluru’s New Global Surgical Institute Leads The Way In Advanced Surgical Education
Bengaluru’s Global Surgical Institute advances surgical education with simulation-based training, enhancing surgeons’ skills, patient safety, and clinical outcomes through cutting-edge technology and structured learning.
By Anubha Jain
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru is advancing surgical education with the launch of the Global Surgical Institute (GSI), a cutting-edge facility focused on simulation-based training. GSI aims to enhance surgeons’ skills and confidence through structured, technology-driven learning before real clinical practice, improving patient safety and surgical outcomes.
Traditionally surgical education has followed an apprenticeship-based approach and is often described as “see one, do one, teach one”. Today, simulation-based training is being increasingly integrated as a complementary method to further strengthen clinical preparedness in a safe and controlled environment.
“As medical education continues to evolve, it is essential to adopt a balanced approach that integrates established training methods with emerging technologies. An increasing number of students are opting for surgical specialisations, with nearly 60–70% of female students now choosing MS General Surgery and super-speciality courses where surgical skills are required,” noted surgeon Dr Bhagawan B.C., who is the Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), in his keynote speech at the inauguration ceremony of the GSI.
From rigorous preparation to simulation-led precision
Reflecting on earlier training methods, Dr Bhagawan noted that entering an operation theatre without thorough preparation was unthinkable, with every case studied in detail beforehand. “Today, simulation-based training offers a more supportive environment where students can learn, make mistakes, and build confidence under expert guidance. When combined with conventional clinical training, such approaches strengthen skills and enhance the quality of healthcare education, ultimately improving patient care,” he said.
Dr Bhagawan added that expectations in healthcare had evolved significantly – mortality is no longer readily accepted, and the margin for error has narrowed, making precision, discipline, and meticulous execution essential in modern surgical practice.
Scale, outcomes, and system efficiency
Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Global Enterprises Dr BS Ajaikumar said that the simulation-based learning enhances surgical preparedness by enabling clinicians to refine their skills in a structured environment.
“Across our network of 25 hospitals in 19 cities, we recorded approximately 10000-12000 patient discharges monthly as of early 2026. Our network mortality rate stands at approximately 0.7 per cent, reflecting a focused, systems-driven approach to improving patient outcomes, especially in complex and high-risk cases,” he said.
Ensuring real-world surgical exposure through structured frameworks
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Bhagawan explained how universities can ensure adequate real-world surgical exposure before entering practice.
“With a growing number of students pursuing surgery and super-speciality courses, maintaining an appropriate patient-to-student ratio across institutions and hospitals is critical,” he said.
“We also mandate detailed logbooks, clearly outlining the procedures students must perform each year, along with their training in operation theatres, use of technology, and essential bedside surgical skills. These logbooks must be submitted and verified before students are allowed to appear for examinations,” he added.
Dr Bhagawan further explained that in addition, simulation and surgical skills labs—now present in most medical colleges and institutions offering nursing and allied sciences—help students fine-tune their skills in a controlled environment. “We further encourage seminars and workshops, where expert surgeons demonstrate procedures, giving students opportunities to observe, assist, and learn directly. Together, these measures significantly strengthen surgical training and exposure,” he said.
Measuring impact through simulation labs and outcome-based assessment
Speaking on how universities can measure whether simulation-based training is actually improving clinical outcomes and reducing medical errors, Dr Bhagawan noted that RGUHS is in the process of establishing six surgical skills and simulation labs across different parts of Karnataka to strengthen hands-on training.
Trainers are already being prepared to deliver and assess structured, competency-based learning, he said. Students undergo skill-based training followed by evaluations, with scores used to determine the number of mandatory training hours for each individual. Their performance is assessed through tests conducted at the end of the training, and detailed reports are submitted to the university. This assessment process will be carried out annually, with a focus on continuously improving skill-based training, enhancing exposure, and aligning programmes with the evolving needs of students.
Balancing technology, ethics, and evidence in modern medical training
In resource-constrained settings, he emphasised the need to balance technology-driven training with hands-on patient care, highlighting a focused, competency-based approach to education.
He further said that medical education today emphasises micro-level teaching, small group discussions, and structured classroom learning. Importantly, medicine is not just a science but an art, rooted in careful examination and understanding of patient systems.
Training must rest on three key pillars. First, the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and robotics. Institutions are increasingly introducing AI-based labs and teaching methods to prepare students for this shift.
Second, the practice of ethical medicine. Alongside technological advancement, the human touch – sympathy, empathy, and compassion – must remain central to patient care. Third, adherence to evidence-based medicine, ensuring all clinical decisions are grounded in validated medical and clinical evidence.
To support this, robust training-of-trainers/teachers (ToT) programmes like those implemented by RGUHS over the past two decades are essential. Universities must also stay aligned with guidelines from national bodies like the National Medical Commission and collaborate with leading institutions, including IISc, to keep pace with evolving medical technologies, he added.
Policy reforms for equitable access to advanced medical training
From a policy perspective, ensuring equitable access to advanced medical training across India requires systematic investment and reform, Dr Bhagawan emphasised. He stressed that healthcare must be treated as a national priority because a healthy population underpins a healthy country.
He called for greater subsidisation of medical education, noting that merely increasing the number of medical colleges is not enough. Equal emphasis must be placed on recruiting and strengthening qualified teaching faculty, even if it demands significant public spending.
Hospitals, he added, must be equipped not only with basic infrastructure, still lacking in some institutions, but also with the latest technologies. Crucially, trained personnel must be available to operate these systems, addressing the gap where advanced equipment exists but remains underutilised. He also highlighted the need to expand super-speciality services and ensure adequate staffing across facilities.
Only through a balanced focus on infrastructure, human resources, and training can equitable access to quality healthcare be achieved, he concluded.
Journey of GIS
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dr BS Ajaikumar outlined the evolution of GIS, noting that it began with training rural youth – both men and women – as nurses and paramedical staff before expanding to advanced training for doctors, particularly in robotic and hands-on surgical techniques.
Inspired by a high-efficiency surgical centre in Mumbai, GIS adopted a similar model with a strong focus on precision and clinical outcomes. He emphasised that surgery must aim for near-zero mortality and minimal postoperative complications, driven by high-quality training and access to advanced technology.
Dr Ajaikumar highlighted that real-world patients often present with multiple comorbidities and high surgical risks, making outcome predictability crucial. “We follow a zero-tolerance approach to preventable complications. Continuous simulation-based training and retraining are key to improving surgical precision and preparedness,” he said.
He added that surgery should be undertaken only when outcomes can be reasonably assured, with non-surgical management preferred in high-risk cases involving multi-organ failure or severe comorbidities. The vision of GSI, he noted, is to minimise mortality and deliver consistently safe, reliable patient outcomes through structured training, technology integration, and clinical excellence.
Data-driven training and measurable impact on surgical outcomes
Replying to how GSI plans to integrate advanced simulation with real-world clinical exposure to improve patient outcomes? He explained that the institute will systematically track and compare the performance of doctors who undergo simulation-based training with those who do not.
By continuously evaluating clinical outcomes, GSI aims to determine whether trained doctors achieve superior results. This data-driven approach will bridge simulation learning with real-world practice, enabling continuous improvement in patient care.
Speaking about the next five years and the measurable impact GSI is expected to have on surgical outcomes across India, Dr Ajaikumar noted that the institute will help enhance the quality of care, reduce complications, and make procedures easier and more efficient for surgeons.
With advanced training, doctors will be better equipped to perform more complex surgeries and continuously refine their skills. He added that these efforts will position India strongly to compete with leading global healthcare systems.
In areas such as advanced surgical training and outcomes tracking, India is already on par with developed countries. By systematically collecting data and demonstrating improved outcomes, GSI aims to further strengthen India’s standing as a global leader in healthcare.
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