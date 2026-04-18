ETV Bharat / health

Bengaluru’s New Global Surgical Institute Leads The Way In Advanced Surgical Education

Dr. BS Ajaikumar, Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Global Enterprises; Anitha Niranjan Managing Director,Global Healthcare Academy and Dr. Bhagawan B.C., Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) at the inauguration of Global Surgical Institute in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is advancing surgical education with the launch of the Global Surgical Institute (GSI), a cutting-edge facility focused on simulation-based training. GSI aims to enhance surgeons’ skills and confidence through structured, technology-driven learning before real clinical practice, improving patient safety and surgical outcomes.

Traditionally surgical education has followed an apprenticeship-based approach and is often described as “see one, do one, teach one”. Today, simulation-based training is being increasingly integrated as a complementary method to further strengthen clinical preparedness in a safe and controlled environment.

“As medical education continues to evolve, it is essential to adopt a balanced approach that integrates established training methods with emerging technologies. An increasing number of students are opting for surgical specialisations, with nearly 60–70% of female students now choosing MS General Surgery and super-speciality courses where surgical skills are required,” noted surgeon Dr Bhagawan B.C., who is the Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), in his keynote speech at the inauguration ceremony of the GSI.

Dr. Bhagawan B.C., Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) (ETV Bharat)

From rigorous preparation to simulation-led precision

Reflecting on earlier training methods, Dr Bhagawan noted that entering an operation theatre without thorough preparation was unthinkable, with every case studied in detail beforehand. “Today, simulation-based training offers a more supportive environment where students can learn, make mistakes, and build confidence under expert guidance. When combined with conventional clinical training, such approaches strengthen skills and enhance the quality of healthcare education, ultimately improving patient care,” he said.

Dr Bhagawan added that expectations in healthcare had evolved significantly – mortality is no longer readily accepted, and the margin for error has narrowed, making precision, discipline, and meticulous execution essential in modern surgical practice.

Scale, outcomes, and system efficiency

Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Global Enterprises Dr BS Ajaikumar said that the simulation-based learning enhances surgical preparedness by enabling clinicians to refine their skills in a structured environment.

“Across our network of 25 hospitals in 19 cities, we recorded approximately 10000-12000 patient discharges monthly as of early 2026. Our network mortality rate stands at approximately 0.7 per cent, reflecting a focused, systems-driven approach to improving patient outcomes, especially in complex and high-risk cases,” he said.

Dr. BS Ajaikumar, Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Global Enterprises (ETV Bharat)

Ensuring real-world surgical exposure through structured frameworks

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Bhagawan explained how universities can ensure adequate real-world surgical exposure before entering practice.

“With a growing number of students pursuing surgery and super-speciality courses, maintaining an appropriate patient-to-student ratio across institutions and hospitals is critical,” he said.

“We also mandate detailed logbooks, clearly outlining the procedures students must perform each year, along with their training in operation theatres, use of technology, and essential bedside surgical skills. These logbooks must be submitted and verified before students are allowed to appear for examinations,” he added.

Dr Bhagawan further explained that in addition, simulation and surgical skills labs—now present in most medical colleges and institutions offering nursing and allied sciences—help students fine-tune their skills in a controlled environment. “We further encourage seminars and workshops, where expert surgeons demonstrate procedures, giving students opportunities to observe, assist, and learn directly. Together, these measures significantly strengthen surgical training and exposure,” he said.

Measuring impact through simulation labs and outcome-based assessment

Speaking on how universities can measure whether simulation-based training is actually improving clinical outcomes and reducing medical errors, Dr Bhagawan noted that RGUHS is in the process of establishing six surgical skills and simulation labs across different parts of Karnataka to strengthen hands-on training.

Trainers are already being prepared to deliver and assess structured, competency-based learning, he said. Students undergo skill-based training followed by evaluations, with scores used to determine the number of mandatory training hours for each individual. Their performance is assessed through tests conducted at the end of the training, and detailed reports are submitted to the university. This assessment process will be carried out annually, with a focus on continuously improving skill-based training, enhancing exposure, and aligning programmes with the evolving needs of students.

Balancing technology, ethics, and evidence in modern medical training