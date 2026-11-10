This Healthcare Initiative In Bengaluru Provides Scoliosis Correction Surgery Worth Lakhs To Lesser-Privileged Children Free Of Cost
Following an MoU with the Government of Karnataka, the Scoliosis Project has expanded, with 191 surgeries performed in 2025-26.
By Anubha Jain
Published : November 10, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
At just nine days old, a baby girl from a migrant family in Chikkamagaluru was battling a serious congenital spinal condition. Referred to Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital (BMJH), Bengaluru, she underwent surgery for meningomyelocele, followed by treatment for a serious infection involving the coverings of the brain and another surgical procedure. The spine surgery team, led by Dr. Mahesh Bijjawara, Head of the Department of Spine and Joint Surgery at BMJH, performed the surgery to correct the spinal defect. After more than a month in the hospital, she recovered and returned home with her family.
For families like hers unable to afford the treatment, the BMJH initiative offers a crucial lifeline. Eligible children, including those from below-poverty-line (BPL) households, can undergo scoliosis correction surgery free of cost with donor support, a procedure that can otherwise cost several lakhs of rupees at private hospitals.
Since its launch in 2016, the Scoliosis Project, run by the Department of Spine and Joint Surgery, has supported more than 800 families across Karnataka. Following an MoU with the Government of Karnataka, the programme has expanded, with 191 surgeries performed in 2025-26. The team aims to increase this number to 300 in 2027. The hospital has also initiated research into genetic factors associated with scoliosis among Indian patients.
What Is Scoliosis?
Scoliosis does not necessarily mean a child will face lifelong physical limitations. It is a condition in which the spine curves sideways, forming a C- or S-shaped curve instead of remaining straight. In some cases, the vertebrae also rotate, making one side of the back appear more prominent. Depending on its severity, the condition can affect posture and body balance. In advanced cases, it may also affect lung function and, in some patients, cause neurological complications.
Also read: Is Your Child Slouching A Lot? These Everyday Posture Habits Could Be Affecting Their Spine Health
“In children and adolescents, scoliosis often develops during periods of rapid growth. It can progress without causing pain or other obvious symptoms. In adults, it may develop due to age-related changes in the spine or persist from childhood. Parents should watch for signs such as uneven shoulders, one shoulder blade appearing more prominent, an uneven waistline, one hip sitting higher than the other, or the body leaning to one side. Sometimes, the first indication is that clothes do not hang evenly on the child. The treatment should be individualised. Early evaluation by a specialist helps us choose the right treatment at the right time,” noted Dr. Mahesh Bijjawara in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat. Excerpts from an exclusive interview of Dr. Bijjawara, HOD, Spine and Joint Surgery, BMJH with Anubha Jain.
Q 1. How does BMJH provide this surgery free of cost to economically disadvantaged patients? What is the role of donors?
We started the BMJH Scoliosis Project in 2016 with the belief that a child's access to specialised medical treatment should not depend on the family's financial circumstances. Under this initiative, eligible economically disadvantaged children, including those from BPL families, receive scoliosis and kyphosis surgery free of cost. Each patient's financial eligibility is assessed, and deserving families are supported through the project.
The initiative is a collaborative effort and is sustained through contributions from the hospital, the doctors involved and donors. The support covers the major expenses associated with treatment, including surgery, implants and hospital care, with post-operative follow-up as part of the treatment programme.
Q 2. How does the hospital approach complex cases involving newborns and children?
Newborns and children with complex medical conditions require care involving specialists from different departments. Depending on the condition, this may involve paediatric specialists, spine surgeons, paediatric surgeons, anaesthetists, intensive care teams and nursing professionals.
The nine-day-old baby from Chikkamagaluru is an example of why access to specialised hospital care is so important. A child born with a serious congenital condition may also develop other complications that require timely diagnosis and treatment. Such cases demand not only surgical expertise but also coordinated care, intensive monitoring and sustained support for the family.
Q 3. When does scoliosis require surgery rather than observation, physiotherapy or bracing?
Not every child with scoliosis requires surgery. Mild curves can often be monitored, while moderate curves in growing children may be managed through regular monitoring, muscle strengthening and physiotherapy. Surgery is generally considered when the spinal curve becomes severe, typically around 45-50 degrees or more, particularly when there is a risk of further progression. The decision also depends on the child’s age, remaining growth, rate of progression, overall health and the nature of the deformity. Delaying surgery when it is clearly indicated can allow the curve to become more severe, making correction more difficult.
Also read: Adolescents Need Age-Appropriate Healthcare During Transition To Adulthood
Q 4. How safe and effective is scoliosis correction surgery today? What can patients realistically expect after the procedure?
Advances in surgical techniques, anaesthesia, intraoperative neuromonitoring and O-arm 3D imaging with navigation have made scoliosis surgery safer and more precise. These technologies help us achieve significant correction while protecting the spinal cord and nerves.
Most patients experience a significant improvement in posture and physical appearance. Recovery is gradual. Children usually begin walking within a few days and may return to school within a few weeks, depending on recovery, while a return to unrestricted physical activities takes longer, depending on healing and the surgeon's advice. With appropriate rehabilitation and follow-up, most children can return to their usual activities.
Q 5. How early can a child with scoliosis undergo surgery? Does the child have to wait until 18 years of age?
No, surgery is best done at the earliest. A child does not have to wait until 18 years of age to undergo scoliosis surgery. In fact, in certain cases, delaying surgery until adulthood can allow the spinal deformity to become much more severe. The timing of surgery depends on the severity of the curvature, the child's age, remaining growth and the likelihood of the curve progressing.
Children with severe or rapidly progressing scoliosis may require surgery even at 5-6 years of age, and occasionally earlier. However, operating on very young children presents special challenges because their spine and chest are still growing. We therefore consider specialised growth-preserving surgical techniques wherever appropriate. In older children and adolescents, conventional corrective surgery may be performed when indicated. The right time for surgery is determined by the nature of the deformity and the child's individual needs, not by age.
Q 6. What are the biggest challenges in ensuring timely diagnosis of scoliosis in India?
One of the biggest challenges in India is the lack of awareness. Many parents are unaware of scoliosis, and because the condition is often painless, the deformity may go unnoticed until it becomes severe. There is also a shortage of specialised spine care facilities and trained professionals in many parts of the country. Children from rural areas may have to travel long distances to access appropriate treatment.
School-level awareness and screening programmes can make a significant difference. Teachers and primary healthcare workers can be sensitised to recognise early warning signs and refer children for specialist evaluation.
Q 7. How important are donor-supported initiatives, government support and public-private partnerships in making specialised spinal surgery accessible?
Donor-supported initiatives play a vital role in bridging the gap between the availability of advanced medical treatment and the ability of economically disadvantaged families to afford it. However, philanthropy alone cannot meet the needs of every child. Government support is equally important for making such programmes sustainable and expanding their reach. The steps taken by the Government of Karnataka to introduce specific treatment codes for scoliosis and kyphosis under the AB-ArK scheme are good initiatives. Better implementation, timely approvals, adequate funding and streamlined referral systems can help more hospitals provide these procedures to eligible patients.
Public-private partnerships can bring together the strengths of government healthcare programmes, private hospital infrastructure, medical expertise and donor contributions. The ultimate goal is to ensure that no child should be denied treatment for a correctable spinal deformity simply because the family cannot afford it.
Q 8. What are the plans for BMJH to expand the Scoliosis Project?
As part of this effort, we have collaborated with the state-run Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), under which doctors screen children aged 0-18 years for deformities, defects and other health conditions. BMJH is the sole screening partner for the Government of Karnataka. We are also working to expand these screening activities to neighbouring states and other parts of the country.
Our immediate ambition is to perform 300 surgeries in 2027 and extend the project's reach to all the districts of Karnataka and other neighbouring states. We also want to strengthen referral networks, increase public awareness and work with government healthcare systems to identify children earlier.
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