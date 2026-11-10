ETV Bharat / health

This Healthcare Initiative In Bengaluru Provides Scoliosis Correction Surgery Worth Lakhs To Lesser-Privileged Children Free Of Cost

L-R: Dr. Mahesh Bijjawara heads the Department of Spine and Joint Surgery at BMJH in Bengaluru; X-ray of a child before and after scoliosis correction surgery ( ETV Bharat )

At just nine days old, a baby girl from a migrant family in Chikkamagaluru was battling a serious congenital spinal condition. Referred to Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital (BMJH), Bengaluru , she underwent surgery for meningomyelocele, followed by treatment for a serious infection involving the coverings of the brain and another surgical procedure. The spine surgery team, led by Dr. Mahesh Bijjawara, Head of the Department of Spine and Joint Surgery at BMJH, performed the surgery to correct the spinal defect. After more than a month in the hospital, she recovered and returned home with her family.

For families like hers unable to afford the treatment, the BMJH initiative offers a crucial lifeline. Eligible children, including those from below-poverty-line (BPL) households, can undergo scoliosis correction surgery free of cost with donor support, a procedure that can otherwise cost several lakhs of rupees at private hospitals.

Surgery results in the case of the 9-day old baby from Chikkamagaluru mentioned above (ETV Bharat)

Since its launch in 2016, the Scoliosis Project, run by the Department of Spine and Joint Surgery, has supported more than 800 families across Karnataka. Following an MoU with the Government of Karnataka, the programme has expanded, with 191 surgeries performed in 2025-26. The team aims to increase this number to 300 in 2027. The hospital has also initiated research into genetic factors associated with scoliosis among Indian patients.

What Is Scoliosis?

Scoliosis does not necessarily mean a child will face lifelong physical limitations. It is a condition in which the spine curves sideways, forming a C- or S-shaped curve instead of remaining straight. In some cases, the vertebrae also rotate, making one side of the back appear more prominent. Depending on its severity, the condition can affect posture and body balance. In advanced cases, it may also affect lung function and, in some patients, cause neurological complications.

“In children and adolescents, scoliosis often develops during periods of rapid growth. It can progress without causing pain or other obvious symptoms. In adults, it may develop due to age-related changes in the spine or persist from childhood. Parents should watch for signs such as uneven shoulders, one shoulder blade appearing more prominent, an uneven waistline, one hip sitting higher than the other, or the body leaning to one side. Sometimes, the first indication is that clothes do not hang evenly on the child. The treatment should be individualised. Early evaluation by a specialist helps us choose the right treatment at the right time,” noted Dr. Mahesh Bijjawara in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat. Excerpts from an exclusive interview of Dr. Bijjawara, HOD, Spine and Joint Surgery, BMJH with Anubha Jain.

Q 1. How does BMJH provide this surgery free of cost to economically disadvantaged patients? What is the role of donors?

We started the BMJH Scoliosis Project in 2016 with the belief that a child's access to specialised medical treatment should not depend on the family's financial circumstances. Under this initiative, eligible economically disadvantaged children, including those from BPL families, receive scoliosis and kyphosis surgery free of cost. Each patient's financial eligibility is assessed, and deserving families are supported through the project.

The initiative is a collaborative effort and is sustained through contributions from the hospital, the doctors involved and donors. The support covers the major expenses associated with treatment, including surgery, implants and hospital care, with post-operative follow-up as part of the treatment programme.

Difference in the child's posture before and after surgery (ETV Bharat)

Q 2. How does the hospital approach complex cases involving newborns and children?

Newborns and children with complex medical conditions require care involving specialists from different departments. Depending on the condition, this may involve paediatric specialists, spine surgeons, paediatric surgeons, anaesthetists, intensive care teams and nursing professionals.

The nine-day-old baby from Chikkamagaluru is an example of why access to specialised hospital care is so important. A child born with a serious congenital condition may also develop other complications that require timely diagnosis and treatment. Such cases demand not only surgical expertise but also coordinated care, intensive monitoring and sustained support for the family.

Q 3. When does scoliosis require surgery rather than observation, physiotherapy or bracing?

Not every child with scoliosis requires surgery. Mild curves can often be monitored, while moderate curves in growing children may be managed through regular monitoring, muscle strengthening and physiotherapy. Surgery is generally considered when the spinal curve becomes severe, typically around 45-50 degrees or more, particularly when there is a risk of further progression. The decision also depends on the child’s age, remaining growth, rate of progression, overall health and the nature of the deformity. Delaying surgery when it is clearly indicated can allow the curve to become more severe, making correction more difficult.