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Explained: All You Need To Know About Dietary Fibre, From Top Foods And Beverages To Benefits For Digestion, Heart, Blood Sugar Control

Learn about the extraordinary benefits you can get from consuming high-fibre foods and beverages for your body.

high-fibre foods and beverages
All you need to know about high-fibre foods and beverages (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : March 23, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Most of us don’t think about fibre until our body sends us a very clear reminder. Fibre isn’t glamorous, but it keeps everything running smoothly. In an Indian context, getting more fibre doesn’t require imported superfoods. It’s already sitting in your kitchen. Think roti made with whole wheat or multigrain atta, brown rice or hand-pounded rice, and dals like moong, masoor, and chana dal. Add to that everyday foods like rajma, chhole, sprouts chaat, and vegetables such as lauki, bhindi, carrots, spinach. Even simple habits like eating a guava with the skin, a bowl of papaya, or adding flaxseeds to your chutney can boost your fibre intake.

Yes, your drinks can help too... if you don’t turn them into sugar bombs. Swap packaged juices for smoothies made with whole fruits, try chaas (buttermilk) with roasted jeera and a spoon of chia or flaxseeds, or have nimbu pani with sabja seeds. Even a glass of vegetable juice with pulp (like carrot-beetroot) can add fibre if you don’t strain it. The idea is simple: don’t remove the fibre while trying to be “healthy.” Keep it in. In Indian diets, fibre isn’t something extra you have to chase... it’s something you just need to stop removing. Learn all about fibre-rich foods and their benefits. Here's all you need to know.

What is fibre?
What is fibre? (ETV Bharat)
Key benefits
Key benefits (ETV Bharat)
Dietary fibre for weight management
Dietary fibre for weight management (ETV Bharat)
Benefits for digestion
Benefits for digestion (ETV Bharat)
How it helps with blood sugar control
How it helps with blood sugar control (ETV Bharat)
Heart health benefits of dietary fibre
Heart health benefits of dietary fibre (ETV Bharat)

What Is Dietary Fibre?

Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest. Found in plant-based foods, fibre passes through the digestive system, promoting regular bowel movements and a healthy gut. There are two main types: soluble and insoluble fibre, both offering unique health benefits and playing essential roles in supporting digestion and overall well-being.

Top high-fibre foods
Top high-fibre foods (ETV Bharat)
High-fibre beverages
High-fibre beverages (ETV Bharat)

Why Is It Important?

High-fibre foods support digestion by preventing constipation and promoting healthy gut bacteria. They also help lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Additionally, fibre slows the absorption of sugar, helping to control blood sugar levels, making it especially beneficial for those with diabetes or insulin resistance.

Fibre increases satiety, making you feel full longer and reducing overall calorie intake. This helps in maintaining or achieving a healthy weight. Because fibre-rich foods take longer to chew and digest, they naturally limit overeating and encourage more mindful eating habits, supporting sustainable weight loss.

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TAGGED:

HIGH FIBRE FOODS
DIETARY FIBRE
NUTRITION
EXPLAINER ON FIBRE

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