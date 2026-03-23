ETV Bharat / health

Explained: All You Need To Know About Dietary Fibre, From Top Foods And Beverages To Benefits For Digestion, Heart, Blood Sugar Control

Most of us don’t think about fibre until our body sends us a very clear reminder. Fibre isn’t glamorous, but it keeps everything running smoothly. In an Indian context, getting more fibre doesn’t require imported superfoods. It’s already sitting in your kitchen. Think roti made with whole wheat or multigrain atta, brown rice or hand-pounded rice, and dals like moong, masoor, and chana dal. Add to that everyday foods like rajma, chhole, sprouts chaat, and vegetables such as lauki, bhindi, carrots, spinach. Even simple habits like eating a guava with the skin, a bowl of papaya, or adding flaxseeds to your chutney can boost your fibre intake.

Yes, your drinks can help too... if you don’t turn them into sugar bombs. Swap packaged juices for smoothies made with whole fruits, try chaas (buttermilk) with roasted jeera and a spoon of chia or flaxseeds, or have nimbu pani with sabja seeds. Even a glass of vegetable juice with pulp (like carrot-beetroot) can add fibre if you don’t strain it. The idea is simple: don’t remove the fibre while trying to be “healthy.” Keep it in. In Indian diets, fibre isn’t something extra you have to chase... it’s something you just need to stop removing. Learn all about fibre-rich foods and their benefits. Here's all you need to know.

What is fibre? (ETV Bharat)