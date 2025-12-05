ETV Bharat / health

What’s Around Your Belly Is Putting Pressure On Your Heart, Say Medical Experts

Too much visceral fat starts a chain reaction of metabolic processes that can lead to anything from heart disease to liver cancer ( Getty Images )

Says Dr. Tirathram Kaushik, Sr Consultant GI, HPB, Gynecological & Thoracic Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, “Visceral fat (also known as excess abdominal fat) sits deep inside the abdomen and is far different from the fat that lies just beneath the skin.”

There are two major types of body fat. Subcutaneous fat, which is found just under the skin, is generally harmless. Visceral fat, however, is both metabolically active and dangerous.

Over the past 20 years, the lifestyle patterns of Indians have changed dramatically. Says Dr. Irfan Khan, Associate Director – Cardiology, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Powai, Mumbai, “In addition to long hours of desk work, there is hardly any physical activity, sleep comes irregularly, and very high-calorie low-nutrient intake foods are generally consumed. Hardly anybody is seen doing even 40-45 minutes of exercise daily. As a result of this behaviour pattern, visceral fat (fat stored deep within the abdomen around vital organs) has seen a steady increase.”

While obesity is on the rise across the world, a particular trend of fat distribution pattern is becoming more widespread: one liable to pose real risks to cardiovascular health. Unlike generalized fat accumulation observed in the West, fat tends to accumulate around the abdomen in Indians. This “Indian phenotype” often appears even in people with a normal BMI, but it's often less recognizable and strongly linked to cardiovascular disease.

Too much visceral fat starts a chain reaction of metabolic processes that can lead to metabolic syndrome: a cluster of symptoms including insulin resistance, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, and an increased risk for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. “Biologically active visceral fat releases various chemicals that, over time, can damage normal cells. The persistent exposure of the colon and rectum to inflammatory substances produced by belly fat raises the risk of DNA damage and increases the likelihood of cancerous changes. In the case of the liver, visceral fat overloads that vital organ with excess fat, characterized by non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This could lead, in many years, to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and ultimately liver cancer,” adds Dr. Kaushik.

Due to excess fat, the pancreas has to work harder in order to keep the level of blood sugar normal, and this chronic strain promotes a pro-cancer environment, thus elevating the risk of pancreatic cancer. In other words, abdominal fat works just like an “active organ” to send off toxic signals that could trigger the growth of tumours.

How To Measure The Risk

Usually, BMI fails to represent this risk because it does not indicate the distribution of fat. According to cardiologist Dr. Khan, a better measurement of this health risk is the waist-hip ratio. “For men, a ratio above 1 is believed to be an early warning of visceral fat accumulation and an increased risk for cardiovascular disease,” he informs.

Tips to reduce the risk of cancers associated with abdominal fat:

Veteran surgical oncologist Dr. Kaushik recommends losing weight in a gradual manner, since the loss of just 5-10% of body weight will reduce inflammation and enhance the sensitivity of insulin. Emphasize waist circumference, below 90 cm for males and less than 80 cm for females, since the reduction of central fat is more important than the reduction in overall weight. Anti-inflammatory diet: Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins in your diet. Limit foods like red meat, processed foods, and sugary drinks. Regular Exercise: Visceral fat is burned by regular exercise. The goal should be 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise a week, with the addition of strength training 2-3 days a week. Reduce alcohol and quit smoking: Alcohol and smoking combined with obesity are major contributors to cancer. Screening: Age-identified cancer screening is important, and special attention should be paid to breast, colorectal and liver cancer in individuals with central obesity.

Sustainable lifestyle changes can significantly reduce long term risks.