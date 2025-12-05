ETV Bharat / health

Why Your Bank Balance Is Messing With Your Sleep, According To Research

If you’ve ever stared at the ceiling at 2 am, doing mental maths that would put an IIT entrance aspirant to shame (“If I pay the rent now, will the card bill explode later?”), you’re not alone. Those late-night calculations aren’t just a grown-up version of homework. They’re actually part of a bigger, scientifically proven pattern: money stress has a habit of sneaking into bed with you.

A new study from Rice University in Houston, Texas confirms what millions feel every night. Long before morning alarms begin their torture routine, many people are already losing the one thing they desperately need to survive the next day: sleep. Not because of noisy neighbours or clingy toddlers, but because the brain refuses to switch off from the chaos that money problems create.

Rebecca Brossoit, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor of psychological sciences, says that stress before bed is like a traffic jam in your mind. “It stops people from unwinding and getting good-quality sleep,” she says. In other words, when your thoughts are buzzing louder than a Mumbai local crowd at rush hour, falling asleep becomes wishful thinking.

Stress Before Bed

Published in the Journal of Business and Psychology, the study looks at something called “stress-before-bed behaviours.” It’s basically all the stuff we do when we should be sleeping but instead lie awake replaying work disasters, planning tomorrow’s imaginary crises or just feeling tense for no real reason. And these tiny, nightly spirals matter far more than we think.

What makes the study even more interesting is its scale. As part of a larger Department of Defense project, researchers tracked full-time Army and Air National Guard members over nine months. First, they noted each person’s financial stress. Four months later, they followed up on bedtime stress habits. Five months after that, they measured sleep quality: both through self-reports and wrist-worn devices that monitored actual sleep patterns.