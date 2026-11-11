ETV Bharat / health

Study Finds Greater Gut Microbial Diversity Among India's Baiga Tribe Than Our Urban Population

Microbiome company Leucine Rich Bio has identified significant differences in gut microbiome diversity in tribal community as compared to the urban. Published in iScience , a Cell Press journal, the research examines how traditional and urban lifestyles relate to changes in the composition and functional potential of the human gut microbiome.

The study compared members of the Baiga tribe, an indigenous Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Central India, with an urban population in Bhopal. Titled “Gut Microbiota Composition of India’s Baiga Tribe: Insights from an Indigenous Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group,” the study used shotgun metagenomic sequencing.

The findings revealed significantly higher microbial diversity, evenness, and phylogenetic depth among the Baiga participants. Their gut microbiomes showed greater representation of fibre-degrading and short-chain fatty acid-producing bacteria. These included Roseburia, Faecalibacteriumprausnitzii, Ruminococcus and Succinivibrio . These bacteria ferment complex carbohydrates and offer insights into microbial functions linked to traditional dietary patterns.

It analysed 50 age-matched adults, 25 from the Baiga tribe and 25 from Bhopal’s urban population . Previous international studies have examined indigenous communities such as the Hadza of Tanzania and the Yanomami of the Amazon. This research provides a high-resolution metagenomic characterisation of the Baiga gut microbiome.

“Our study reveals that the transition away from traditional, high-fibre foraging lifestyles is associated with profound changes in the human gut microbiome. The Baiga tribe represents an important reservoir of microbial diversity that can help researchers understand how the human microbiome has changed alongside modernisation. By uncovering these microbial patterns and networks, we are contributing to a deeper understanding of human evolutionary history and creating opportunities for further research into microbiome-based approaches to health,” said Dr. Debojyoti Dhar, Principal Investigator and Co-founder and Director of Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.

The study also found an abundance of viruses that infect bacteria (called bacteriophages), including Pylasvirus and Drulisvirus in the urban cohort as compared to the tribal cohort. Researchers noted more pathways linked to bacterial infections such as Shigellosis, as well as genes that help bacteria resist antibiotics, in the urban group. Using advanced computer models, the researchers examined which microbes were linked to healthy versus higher body weight. In the Baiga participants, a beneficial fibre-digesting bacterium called Roseburia played an important role in predicting a leaner body mass index. This clear link was not seen in the same way among the urban participants.

These findings add to growing evidence that city living and changing diets can reshape the community of microbes living in our gut. The results may help scientists create better reference points for studying gut health across different populations. They could also guide future work on targeted probiotics, prebiotics, and other microbe-based health approaches. The study highlights the value of carefully documenting the unique biology of indigenous communities. Larger studies will be needed to understand how these microbial differences affect long-term health.

Source:

https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(26)03465-6