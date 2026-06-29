ETV Bharat / health

Don't Scratch That Mosquito Bite, Even If It Feels Good At First

A lot of things can cause itchiness, sometimes serious diseases. Whatever the cause, doctors have long warned that scratching too much can damage the skin. Now researchers better understand why even a mildly annoying itch could put you on an itch-and-scratch cycle if you give in.

How did they find out? In part by putting tiny “cones of shame” onto mice to uncover what happens on a cellular level when an itch gets scratched — or left alone. They also gained insight into why a good scratch at least at first brings a sigh of relief. After all, not just people and other mammals scratch, even fish do. The commonality suggests there must be some evolutionary reason and the mouse experiment hints at a little germ protection but still not a reason to scratch.

Expect A Swollen, Itchier Spot

Dr. Daniel Kaplan, a University of Pittsburgh dermatologist whose lab studies immune reactions in skin, was exploring a run-of-the-mill type of itch called allergic contact dermatitis, caused by irritants such as poison ivy or nickel in jewelry. Kaplan's research team put a rash-inducing irritant on the ears of mice. Normal mice scratched and inflammatory immune cells rushed to the site, increasing swelling. The rash was much milder in mice bred with defective itch-sensing nerve cells. But was the difference really the scratching?

File photo (AP Photo)

Normal mice put into collars like those veterinary “cones of shame” so they itched but couldn't scratch gave the answer: They, too, had much less swelling and fewer inflammatory cells. Kaplan said that evidence matches people's everyday experiences that scratching really can make things worse. Ignore a mosquito bite and the itch is “gone in five or 10 minutes for most people,” he said. “But if you start scratching it, it's your friend for a week,” getting itchier and more inflamed.

First Responders of the Immune System

To understand what was happening in the skin, Kaplan's team took a deeper look at mast cells, among the immune system's first responders. When called into action, they release compounds that can help fight germs or toxins — or, through a compound called histamine, trigger itchy allergic reactions.