Back Pain Myths vs Facts: When Should You Really See A Spine Specialist?

Back pain can strike anyone, for any reason: sitting too long at the desk, lifting a heavy object in a rush or even sleeping in the wrong position.

Says Dr. Sunny Kamat, Consultant - Spine Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals Goa, “Back pain is one of the most common health problems I encounter in my clinic. It afflicts everyone from young IT professionals habituated to working hours sitting before laptops to homemakers and farmers who spend hours bending, lifting, or standing.”

Even though many people are plagued by this issue, the urban myth or half-knowledge surrounding this subject matter is high in our general conversations. Dr. Kamat goes on to add that many patients visit the clinic after weeks, or sometimes months, of home medications, oil massages, etc., which could have easily resolved the problem had they been systematically handled at an early stage.

The spine surgeon clears the air regarding some of the common myths about back pain.

Myth 1: It's always bad posture that causes back pain.

Fact: Although it's not the only factor, posture does play a part. Disc prolapse, arthritis, nerve compression, infection, and even disorders of the kidneys or reproductive organs can cause back pain. See a doctor for a proper diagnosis if your pain doesn't go away after a few days even after you've taken some time to rest or adjust your posture.