Back Pain Myths vs Facts: When Should You Really See A Spine Specialist?
A spine surgeon separates commonly held false beliefs about back pain from the facts.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST
Back pain can strike anyone, for any reason: sitting too long at the desk, lifting a heavy object in a rush or even sleeping in the wrong position.
Says Dr. Sunny Kamat, Consultant - Spine Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals Goa, “Back pain is one of the most common health problems I encounter in my clinic. It afflicts everyone from young IT professionals habituated to working hours sitting before laptops to homemakers and farmers who spend hours bending, lifting, or standing.”
Even though many people are plagued by this issue, the urban myth or half-knowledge surrounding this subject matter is high in our general conversations. Dr. Kamat goes on to add that many patients visit the clinic after weeks, or sometimes months, of home medications, oil massages, etc., which could have easily resolved the problem had they been systematically handled at an early stage.
The spine surgeon clears the air regarding some of the common myths about back pain.
Myth 1: It's always bad posture that causes back pain.
Fact: Although it's not the only factor, posture does play a part. Disc prolapse, arthritis, nerve compression, infection, and even disorders of the kidneys or reproductive organs can cause back pain. See a doctor for a proper diagnosis if your pain doesn't go away after a few days even after you've taken some time to rest or adjust your posture.
Myth 2: The best treatment for back pain is bed rest.
Fact: The truth is that extended bed rest slows down your recuperation and weakens your muscles. It is better to do light movement instead. Take short walks or do physiotherapy to heal faster.
Myth 3: Surgery is the only solution for back issues
Fact: “More than 90% of patients improve with non-surgical treatments like medication, physiotherapy, ergonomic correction, and exercise, says Dr. Kamat. Surgery is reserved only for severe conditions, such as nerve compression causing weakness or structural instability of the spine. A spine specialist can determine what’s truly necessary for you.
See a specialist if you have any of the following symptoms:
- Pain that doesn't go away after two to three weeks even with home care;
- Pain that radiates to the arms or legs (sciatica);
- Numbness, tingling, or weakness in the limbs;
- Pain after an accident or fall;
- Loss of bladder or bowel control (a medical emergency);
- Inexplicable weight loss, fever, or pain that interferes with your sleep
Dr. Kamat recommends that you exercise frequently to strengthen your core and back, watch your weight, lift objects by bending your knees rather than your waist, take frequent breaks from prolonged sitting, and maintain proper posture when using digital devices or sitting.
