ETV Bharat / health

Aarogya Manthan 2026 | Centre Unveils Digital Tools For Smarter Insurance Claims And Secure Health Data

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday unveiled a series of digital health initiatives aimed at creating a more integrated, data-driven and technology-enabled health assurance ecosystem, with the National Health Authority (NHA) launching key tools for secure health-data use, faster insurance claims and seamless digital connectivity among healthcare providers.

Launched by Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister JP Nadda at Aarogya Manthan 2026 in New Delhi, the event mark eight years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and five years of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Among the major initiatives unveiled were the National Healthcare Providers Registry (NHPR) mobile app, national health claims exchange (NHCX) implementation guide for payers, guidebook for a model digital health facility, Secure Data Environment (SDE) application and framework for auto-adjudication of claims under AB PM-JAY.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said the journey of AB PM-JAY and ABDM demonstrated the transformative role of technology in healthcare. He said digital systems were increasingly supporting authentication, authorisation and access to treatment across locations.

“The new initiatives would further strengthen digital healthcare, facilitate the secure use of health data and create new opportunities for health research, innovation and data-driven decision-making,” Nadda said.

AB PM-JAY has now covered more than 60 crore beneficiaries, with over 13 crore hospital admissions involving treatment worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore, according to the government. Similarly, under ABDM, more than 97.8 crore ABHAs have been created, with over 121 crore health records linked, while more than 5.6 lakh health facilities and around 11 lakh healthcare professionals are registered on the digital ecosystem.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) M Srinivas stressed that the next phase should focus on continuity of care, quality and patient-centric healthcare, including seamless referrals for patients requiring specialised treatment. He also called for wider adoption of ABHA, stronger interoperability of health records and appropriate safeguards for citizen consent and data use.

IRDAI chairman Ajay Seth underlined the need for standardisation and transparency in health insurance, including wider adoption of ABHA as a health insurance identity, treatment codification, standard billing formats and treatment protocols.Conclusion:Addressing the gathering, ICMR director general and secretary, department of health research, Rajiv Bahl highlighted the role of standardised treatment workflows and cost-effectiveness assessments in improving healthcare quality.