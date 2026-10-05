ETV Bharat / health

Awareness Key To Preventing HIV/AIDS, Says Telangana State AIDS Control Society Project Director

Hyderabad: The KIMS College of Nursing, Secunderabad, organised a Red Ribbon Club awareness programme to sensitise nursing students to HIV/AIDS prevention, early testing and social responsibility.

The programme was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of KIMS College of Nursing in collaboration with the Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TGSACS) at the 15th Floor Auditorium of KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr K. Vidya Sagar, Project Director, TGSACS, emphasised the need for sustained awareness on HIV/AIDS. He briefed the students on the HIV/AIDS situation and related statistics in Telangana and India, preventive measures and the importance of early detection. He also stressed the need to address misconceptions and discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS.

Dr Vidya Sagar said nursing students could play an important role as peer educators by taking accurate information on HIV prevention and awareness to the community.

Dr. S. Manimala Rao, Director of Medical Education (Academics), KIMS Hospitals, who attended the programme as the guest of honour, urged nursing students to demonstrate compassion, professionalism and ethical responsibility while caring for people living with HIV/AIDS.