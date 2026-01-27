ETV Bharat / health

'Awake Brain Surgery' Gave A Young Woman With Brain Tumour Her Life Back

Surprisingly, the patient sang through her brain surgery that followed. The surgery was led by Dr. Rathijit Mitra, Neurosurgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, who opted for an 'awake brain surgery', a highly specialised technique used when tumours or lesions are located near the brain’s eloquent areas (regions responsible for critical functions like speech, movement and sensation). “In such cases, keeping the patient awake allows us to continuously test and preserve vital brain functions while removing the tumour,” explained Dr. Mitra.

When a young woman walked into CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, with a brain tumour dangerously close to the areas controlling her speech and movement, the risks were clear. Any surgical misstep could have altered her ability to speak, move, or even live independently.

Before the procedure, the patient underwent detailed counselling and psychological assessment to ensure she could tolerate being awake during surgery. On the day of the operation, the anaesthesia team administered local anaesthetic to the scalp so she felt no pain. Once the skull was opened and the brain exposed, the patient was gently awakened.

As the surgery progressed, she was asked to perform simple but crucial tasks: talking, counting, responding to questions, and even singing. Her voice became the surgeon’s guide. A speech and language therapist and neurology team closely monitored every response, helping Dr. Mitra map the brain in real time and safely remove the tumour without damaging critical pathways. “The moment her speech or tone changes, we know we’re close to a sensitive area. That feedback is invaluable,” says Dr. Mitra.

The operation was a success. The tumour was removed, and the patient emerged without any loss of speech or motor function. Within days, she was recovering steadily: able to talk, move, and smile with relief. Awake brain surgery is a carefully coordinated effort involving neurosurgeons, anaesthetists, neurologists, speech therapists, psychologists—and above all, a brave patient. For this young woman, singing during surgery gave her control, confidence and hope.