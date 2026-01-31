ETV Bharat / health

NCDC Issues Alert To Kerala After Surge in Brain-Eating Amoeba Cases; Warns Against Water Activities In Warm Months

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a communicable disease alert to the Kerala government following reports of deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly known as a brain-eating amoeba infection.

In the alert sent to Kerala authorities last week, the NCDC advised people to avoid water-related activities during warmer months, when temperatures rise and water levels recede.

According to Health Ministry data, Kerala reported 170 cases and 42 deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis in 2025.

Noting that Naegleria fowleri amoebae thrive in such conditions, the NCDC further advised people to hold their nose shut or use nose clips while jumping or diving into water bodies.

“Always keep your head above water in hot springs and other naturally hot (geothermal) water,” the alert stated.

A recent study conducted by a scientific scholar for the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that Acanthamoeba or Balamuthia infections are primarily acquired through breaks in the skin and spread via the bloodstream, the naso-olfactory route, or inhalation, and mainly affect immunocompromised individuals.

“Swimming in natural water bodies and nasal irrigation practices are considered risk factors for free-living amoebae infections,” said the study conducted by Sumeeta Khurana of the Department of Medical Parasitology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), noted that Kerala has witnessed a sharp rise in suspected and confirmed severe central nervous system (CNS) infections caused by free-living amoebae (FLA) during 2024–2025.

Districts such as Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Malappuram have been particularly affected. These infections are being reported and are associated with high mortality. This unusual surge has prompted the state government to rapidly expand testing capacity for early diagnosis and initiate aggressive treatment.

According to the study, free-living amoebae are ubiquitous organisms found in freshwater or warm brackish water, lakes, ponds, irrigation canals, soil, and similar environments.

Reiterating that swimming in natural water bodies and nasal irrigation are risk factors, the study said N. fowleri, the only pathogenic species of the Naegleria genus, causes acute and fulminant meningoencephalitis, known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which carries a high fatality rate.