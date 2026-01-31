NCDC Issues Alert To Kerala After Surge in Brain-Eating Amoeba Cases; Warns Against Water Activities In Warm Months
Published : January 31, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a communicable disease alert to the Kerala government following reports of deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly known as a brain-eating amoeba infection.
In the alert sent to Kerala authorities last week, the NCDC advised people to avoid water-related activities during warmer months, when temperatures rise and water levels recede.
According to Health Ministry data, Kerala reported 170 cases and 42 deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis in 2025.
Noting that Naegleria fowleri amoebae thrive in such conditions, the NCDC further advised people to hold their nose shut or use nose clips while jumping or diving into water bodies.
“Always keep your head above water in hot springs and other naturally hot (geothermal) water,” the alert stated.
A recent study conducted by a scientific scholar for the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that Acanthamoeba or Balamuthia infections are primarily acquired through breaks in the skin and spread via the bloodstream, the naso-olfactory route, or inhalation, and mainly affect immunocompromised individuals.
“Swimming in natural water bodies and nasal irrigation practices are considered risk factors for free-living amoebae infections,” said the study conducted by Sumeeta Khurana of the Department of Medical Parasitology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.
The study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), noted that Kerala has witnessed a sharp rise in suspected and confirmed severe central nervous system (CNS) infections caused by free-living amoebae (FLA) during 2024–2025.
Districts such as Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Malappuram have been particularly affected. These infections are being reported and are associated with high mortality. This unusual surge has prompted the state government to rapidly expand testing capacity for early diagnosis and initiate aggressive treatment.
According to the study, free-living amoebae are ubiquitous organisms found in freshwater or warm brackish water, lakes, ponds, irrigation canals, soil, and similar environments.
Reiterating that swimming in natural water bodies and nasal irrigation are risk factors, the study said N. fowleri, the only pathogenic species of the Naegleria genus, causes acute and fulminant meningoencephalitis, known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which carries a high fatality rate.
“Acanthamoeba and Balamuthia cause subacute to chronic infections, referred to as granulomatous amoebic encephalitis, with relatively better survival rates. Clinically, these infections are indistinguishable from bacterial or viral meningitis or encephalitis. Naegleria trophozoites enter the brain mainly through the naso-olfactory route and can infect healthy individuals, while Acanthamoeba or Balamuthia infections are typically acquired through skin breaches or inhalation and primarily affect immunocompromised persons,” the study highlighted.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sayan from the Infectious Diseases Department at AIIMS said Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater bodies such as lakes, rivers, and ponds, and, in rare cases, in poorly chlorinated swimming pools or warm, stagnant tap water.
“The symptoms of Naegleria fowleri infection are indistinguishable from bacterial or viral meningitis, often leading to fatal delays in diagnosis,” Dr Sayan said.
He advised people to use nose clips or keep their heads above water while swimming or diving in warm lakes and ponds. “Regular chlorination of wells, water tanks, and swimming pools is essential,” he added.
Kerala has an extensive network of low-lying freshwater and brackish water systems, including lakes, ponds, and backwaters.
“The warm climate is conducive to the proliferation of free-living amoebae. Intermittent chlorination, open reservoirs, and informal water storage increase the risk of amoebae growth and human exposure in peri-urban and rural areas. N. fowleri trophozoites thrive in water temperatures between 30°C and 46°C. Global warming has expanded the ecological range of these organisms, particularly during unusually hot summers. Additionally, droughts and evaporation reduce water levels, creating warm, shallow, stagnant pools where amoebae flourish. Conversely, extreme rainfall and flooding can facilitate their spread into new habitats,” the study stated.
In India, sporadic cases of free-living amoebae causing CNS infections have been reported from across the country, but are increasingly seen in Kerala and Kolkata regions that share similar geography and climatic conditions.
“In these areas, close human-water interaction is common due to cultural and occupational practices such as bathing, swimming, religious rituals, fishing, irrigation, and recreation. This increases opportunities for exposure to pathogenic free-living amoebae. Most reported cases from Kerala have a history of swimming or nasal irrigation,” the study noted.
While only two cases and two deaths were reported in Kerala in 2023, the numbers rose sharply to 39 cases and nine deaths in 2024.
“The Health Ministry continues to support Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities and is collaborating with the Kerala government on research, prevention, and preparedness,” a Health Ministry spokesperson told ETV Bharat.
The study recommended that any patient presenting with meningoencephalitis, especially with a history of exposure to recreational freshwater or untreated water, should be tested for free-living amoebae.
“Given the rapid and severe course of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, empiric treatment should not be delayed while awaiting diagnostic confirmation. Even a delay of a few hours can worsen the prognosis. A clinical registry should be established to document cases, identify risk factors, and determine the most effective treatment strategies,” the study concluded.
