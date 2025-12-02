ETV Bharat / health

The Surprisingly Simple Baby Moves That Could Help Millions Break Free From Chronic Back Pain

If there is one universal truth about the human body, it is that it has an extraordinary capacity for complaining. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the lower back: that treacherous little plank of vertebrae responsible for holding up your entire life and yet, astonishingly, frequently unable to hold up even a grocery bag. More than 600 million people around the world are united in this shared misery.

Now, in a stroke of brilliance, researchers at the University of South Australia have discovered something rather unexpected: the secret to easing chronic back pain may lie not in futuristic gadgets, or intimidating gym equipment, but in the original movement skills we all mastered before we could speak. Rolling. Crawling. Squatting. In other words, the stuff babies do.

Possible Solution To Chronic Back Pain

This idea forms the basis of a 12-week programme called Motum, developed by a group of Adelaide physiotherapists who seem to have had the bold thought, “What if the solution to adult back pain is that adults have forgotten how to be, well… slightly more baby-like?” The programme is built around ground-based movements that retrain the body’s fundamental patterns. You do not need a sculpted physique, a high pain threshold, or the willingness to grunt your way through macho gym rituals. All you need is a floor, gravity, and the willingness to move like a creature freshly introduced to the concept of limbs.

In their pilot study, the UniSA researchers led by Alice Farmer, found that Motum helped people with chronic non-specific lower back pain experience less pain, better balance, and, perhaps most importantly, renewed confidence in everyday movement. Because, as Farmer puts it, back pain does not discriminate. It strikes the young, the old, the athletic, the sedentary, the ambitious, and the terminally lazy with equal enthusiasm.