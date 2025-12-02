The Surprisingly Simple Baby Moves That Could Help Millions Break Free From Chronic Back Pain
Researchers at the University of South Australia have discovered that the secret to easing chronic back pain may lie way back in our infancy.
If there is one universal truth about the human body, it is that it has an extraordinary capacity for complaining. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the lower back: that treacherous little plank of vertebrae responsible for holding up your entire life and yet, astonishingly, frequently unable to hold up even a grocery bag. More than 600 million people around the world are united in this shared misery.
Now, in a stroke of brilliance, researchers at the University of South Australia have discovered something rather unexpected: the secret to easing chronic back pain may lie not in futuristic gadgets, or intimidating gym equipment, but in the original movement skills we all mastered before we could speak. Rolling. Crawling. Squatting. In other words, the stuff babies do.
Possible Solution To Chronic Back Pain
This idea forms the basis of a 12-week programme called Motum, developed by a group of Adelaide physiotherapists who seem to have had the bold thought, “What if the solution to adult back pain is that adults have forgotten how to be, well… slightly more baby-like?” The programme is built around ground-based movements that retrain the body’s fundamental patterns. You do not need a sculpted physique, a high pain threshold, or the willingness to grunt your way through macho gym rituals. All you need is a floor, gravity, and the willingness to move like a creature freshly introduced to the concept of limbs.
In their pilot study, the UniSA researchers led by Alice Farmer, found that Motum helped people with chronic non-specific lower back pain experience less pain, better balance, and, perhaps most importantly, renewed confidence in everyday movement. Because, as Farmer puts it, back pain does not discriminate. It strikes the young, the old, the athletic, the sedentary, the ambitious, and the terminally lazy with equal enthusiasm.
The real surprise, she explains, is how people respond to the pain: they freeze. They move cautiously, or not at all. So the back, in its infinite mischief, becomes even more uncooperative. This, Farmer says, is how a temporary inconvenience becomes a long-term disability. “While exercise is one of the safest and most cost-effective treatments, many people find traditional programs intimidating or not suited to their needs. Motum was designed to change that.”
How Does Motum Work?
The first four weeks of Motum are devoted entirely to low-to-the-ground, exceedingly non-threatening movements such as kneeling, rolling, and crawling, which sound like the warm-up routine of a Labrador but are, in fact, critical for resetting motor control. Participants then gradually progress to more elaborate movements, all under the watchful eye of physiotherapists who provide real-time adjustments.
Co-researcher Dr Jacinta Brinsley believes the early results point to an important shift. “For people with persistent back pain, programmes that focus on fundamental movement and motor control, not just strength or endurance, may offer a genuinely promising pathway out of pain,” she says. And the trickiest part isn’t the movement itself; it’s getting people to trust the process. If people feel intimidated, confused, or bored, they simply won’t continue. Motum, however, seemed to do precisely the opposite.
There is still a long road ahead: more trials, more research, more understanding of how something so simple can be so effective. But as pilot studies go, this one is hopeful. If the findings hold, programs like Motum may be the humble, ground-level beginning of something remarkable: a way for people to reclaim movement, freedom, and the everyday joy of living in a body that behaves.
