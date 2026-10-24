At IAESCON 2026, World's Top Breast Cancer Surgeons Demonstrate Techniques That Preserve The Breast
Surgical techniques for breast cancer treatment are evolving; the need for complete breast removal is decreasing, experts tell Vishwajeet Singh as Jabalpur hosts national conference.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Jabalpur: For women of a certain age, the term "breast cancer" is perhaps as frightening as the long and arduous treatment that follows, as well as the threat of the complete removal of the affected breast with which the treatment often culminates. However, modern medical techniques have significantly transformed this scenario. In many cases, it is now possible to remove the cancerous tumor while preserving the natural shape and appearance of the breast. Approaches such as oncoplastic breast surgery, breast-conserving surgery, and limited lymph node surgery are helping to improve patients' quality of life while minimising complications.
At IAESCON 2026 — a three-day national conference of the Indian Association of Endocrine Surgeons that began in Jabalpur on Friday — experts are discussing modern treatment modalities for various endocrine conditions, including breast cancer and thyroid disorders.
The event has brought together specialists not only from across India, but also from Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Ethiopia, Uganda, the US, and the UK. Already, pre-conference workshops provided attendee surgeons with hands-on training in these advanced techniques.
Oncoplastic Surgery: Removing Tissues, Preserving Structure
Oncoplastic surgery combines cancer surgery with plastic and reconstructive techniques, aiming to preserve the natural shape and appearance of the breast as much as possible.
Dr Sendhil Rajan, a breast cancer specialist at the Poole and Royal Bournemouth hospitals in Dorset, UK, noted, "There is a shift in both how patients perceive cancer treatment, and in the medical approaches themselves. Previously, cancer was viewed as a dire condition, causing acute fear among patients regarding the treatment, including surgery. Often, this necessitated a mastectomy — the complete removal of the breast. Today, for many patients, it is possible to perform cancer surgery while successfully preserving the breast."
He explained, "In breast-conserving surgery, the cancerous tumor and a necessary margin of surrounding tissue are removed, while the remainder of the breast is left intact."
The goal is to remove the cancerous tissues while preserving the healthy tissue. According to Dr Rajan, modern surgery focuses not only on removing the cancer, but also on maintaining the patient's physical appearance, self-confidence, and quality of life, following the procedure.
No One-Size-Fits-All Approach; Every Patient Has Unique Needs
However, this approach is not suitable for every patient. The surgical strategy is determined based on factors such as the stage of the cancer, the number of tumors, the extent of their spread, and other medical considerations. In some cases, it may be necessary to remove the entire breast; in such instances, the breast can be surgically reconstructed tailored to the patient's needs and preferences.
Dr Gaurav Agarwal — Professor and Head of the Department of Endocrine and Breast Surgery at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow — noted that a "one-size-fits-all" surgical approach is not appropriate as every breast cancer patient has unique needs. He explained that if a patient prioritises preserving the appearance of her breast while treating the cancer, and if it is medically feasible, oncoplastic surgery can be an excellent option. This approach integrates cancer removal with techniques to either preserve or enhance the breast's shape.
Lymph Node Surgery: Minimising Swelling In The Arm
An important aspect of breast cancer treatment involves examining the lymph nodes located in the underarm (axilla) and removing them if necessary. Lymph nodes are part of the body's lymphatic system and play a crucial role in detecting the spread of cancer.
Dr Rajan said, "Previously, in many cases, a large number of axillary lymph nodes would be removed. This could lead to a condition in some patients known as lymphedema, in which the arm remains swollen for a long period, interfering with daily activities."
He added that currently, the focus is on techniques that remove fewer lymph nodes, based on specific clinical needs. Key among these are 'sentinel lymph node biopsy' and 'targeted axillary dissection'.
In a sentinel lymph node biopsy, the initial lymph nodes that are likely to be the first sites for cancer to spread from the breast, are examined. If the clinical findings and medical circumstances allow, it is possible to avoid the unnecessary removal of additional lymph nodes.
Again, this is applicable to some patients. But for them, a less extensive operation can lead to better recovery, improved long-term quality of life, and greater satisfaction following treatment.
Early Detection: Smaller Cancer, Better Treatment Options
Timely detection is one of the most critical aspects of breast cancer treatment. Dr Rajan advised women to remain vigilant regarding any changes in their breasts. If symptoms such as a lump, a change in breast size or shape, unusual skin alterations, or abnormal nipple discharge appear, one should seek a medical evaluation.
He noted, "When cancer is detected at an early stage, a less extensive surgery may be possible for many patients. This can facilitate an easier recovery and, in some cases, reduce the need for — or duration of — additional treatment. However, decisions regarding chemotherapy, etc., are based on the specific type of cancer, its stage, and the results of diagnostic tests."
Mammography is a vital imaging test used for breast cancer screening. It can detect changes that have not yet manifested as a palpable lump. Dr Rajan emphasised the importance of regular mammography screening for women over the age of 40. The timing and frequency of these screenings should be determined based on age, individual risk factors, and local medical guidelines.
Mastectomy: When The Entire Breast Has To Be Removed
Sometimes, the entire breast has to be removed by performing a mastectomy. According to Dr Agrawal, "In some patients, preserving the breast is not advisable, either due to the presence of multiple tumors in different parts of the breast, or for other medical reasons. In such cases, a mastectomy may be necessary."
He explained, "Following the removal of the entire breast, reconstructive surgery can be performed."
Managing The Disease In Advanced Stages
Regarding cancers that have advanced, Dr Rajan said, "Even if breast cancer has spread to bones, lungs, or other parts of the body, patients should not shy away from seeking treatment."
"In such cases, medications, chemotherapy, and other treatments may be used, depending on the stage of the cancer. While it is not always possible to achieve a complete cure, treatments are available to manage the disease, alleviate symptoms, and maintain the patient's quality of life. Therefore, it is essential to consult a specialist at any stage of the disease."
National-Level Training Programme Underway At Conference
Dr Sanjay Yadav, a breast cancer specialist associated with the Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, stated, "This conference focuses on modern treatment approaches for breast cancer and diseases related to the thyroid, adrenal, and parathyroid glands."
He noted, "A specialised simulator model has been imported from England for training in breast oncoplastic surgery. This model allows surgeons to practice techniques without needing to perform the procedures on actual patients. Workshops are also being conducted on minimally invasive thyroid surgery, scientific writing, and microwave ablation."
The objective of minimally invasive surgery is to provide treatment through smaller incisions and limited surgical intervention in appropriate cases. Meanwhile, microwave ablation uses microwave energy to destroy targeted tissue; a method that can be applied to specific conditions and patients.
Also Read:
- Breast Cancer Accounts For 31.2% Of Women’s Cancer Cases In Gujarat: Report
- Think Breast Cancer Only Affects Elderly Women? Age Is No Bar For The Dreaded C
- How Much Exercise Do You Really Need To Lower Your Breast Cancer Risk?
- Breast Cancer Surgeon Explains Why Men Must Stop Ignoring Warning Signs Of The Disease