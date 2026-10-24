ETV Bharat / health

At IAESCON 2026, World's Top Breast Cancer Surgeons Demonstrate Techniques That Preserve The Breast

Jabalpur: For women of a certain age, the term "breast cancer" is perhaps as frightening as the long and arduous treatment that follows, as well as the threat of the complete removal of the affected breast with which the treatment often culminates. However, modern medical techniques have significantly transformed this scenario. In many cases, it is now possible to remove the cancerous tumor while preserving the natural shape and appearance of the breast. Approaches such as oncoplastic breast surgery, breast-conserving surgery, and limited lymph node surgery are helping to improve patients' quality of life while minimising complications.

At IAESCON 2026 — a three-day national conference of the Indian Association of Endocrine Surgeons that began in Jabalpur on Friday — experts are discussing modern treatment modalities for various endocrine conditions, including breast cancer and thyroid disorders.

The event has brought together specialists not only from across India, but also from Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Ethiopia, Uganda, the US, and the UK. Already, pre-conference workshops provided attendee surgeons with hands-on training in these advanced techniques.

IAESCON— a three-day national conference of the Indian Association of Endocrine Surgeons, began in Jabalpur on Friday (ETV Bharat)

Oncoplastic Surgery: Removing Tissues, Preserving Structure

Oncoplastic surgery combines cancer surgery with plastic and reconstructive techniques, aiming to preserve the natural shape and appearance of the breast as much as possible.

Dr Sendhil Rajan, a breast cancer specialist at the Poole and Royal Bournemouth hospitals in Dorset, UK, noted, "There is a shift in both how patients perceive cancer treatment, and in the medical approaches themselves. Previously, cancer was viewed as a dire condition, causing acute fear among patients regarding the treatment, including surgery. Often, this necessitated a mastectomy — the complete removal of the breast. Today, for many patients, it is possible to perform cancer surgery while successfully preserving the breast."

He explained, "In breast-conserving surgery, the cancerous tumor and a necessary margin of surrounding tissue are removed, while the remainder of the breast is left intact."

The goal is to remove the cancerous tissues while preserving the healthy tissue. According to Dr Rajan, modern surgery focuses not only on removing the cancer, but also on maintaining the patient's physical appearance, self-confidence, and quality of life, following the procedure.

No One-Size-Fits-All Approach; Every Patient Has Unique Needs

However, this approach is not suitable for every patient. The surgical strategy is determined based on factors such as the stage of the cancer, the number of tumors, the extent of their spread, and other medical considerations. In some cases, it may be necessary to remove the entire breast; in such instances, the breast can be surgically reconstructed tailored to the patient's needs and preferences.

Dr Gaurav Agarwal — Professor and Head of the Department of Endocrine and Breast Surgery at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow — noted that a "one-size-fits-all" surgical approach is not appropriate as every breast cancer patient has unique needs. He explained that if a patient prioritises preserving the appearance of her breast while treating the cancer, and if it is medically feasible, oncoplastic surgery can be an excellent option. This approach integrates cancer removal with techniques to either preserve or enhance the breast's shape.

Lymph Node Surgery: Minimising Swelling In The Arm

An important aspect of breast cancer treatment involves examining the lymph nodes located in the underarm (axilla) and removing them if necessary. Lymph nodes are part of the body's lymphatic system and play a crucial role in detecting the spread of cancer.

Dr Rajan said, "Previously, in many cases, a large number of axillary lymph nodes would be removed. This could lead to a condition in some patients known as lymphedema, in which the arm remains swollen for a long period, interfering with daily activities."

He added that currently, the focus is on techniques that remove fewer lymph nodes, based on specific clinical needs. Key among these are 'sentinel lymph node biopsy' and 'targeted axillary dissection'.

In a sentinel lymph node biopsy, the initial lymph nodes that are likely to be the first sites for cancer to spread from the breast, are examined. If the clinical findings and medical circumstances allow, it is possible to avoid the unnecessary removal of additional lymph nodes.