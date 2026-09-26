Assam Performs First Robotic Heart Surgeries At Guwahati Medical College And Hospital
Three patients underwent robotic-assisted heart surgeries over two days on September 25 and 26, opening new possibilities for advanced cardiac care in the state.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam has taken a major step towards integrating advanced medical technology into its healthcare system, with complex heart surgeries being performed using robotic technology for the first time at the CN Centre of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Three patients underwent robotic-assisted heart surgeries over two days on September 25 and 26, opening new possibilities for advanced cardiac care in the state.
The procedures were performed by the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at GMCH's CN Centre under the supervision of Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, a cardiac surgeon and Assam's first robotic heart surgery specialist.
Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, who attended the workshop associated with the procedures, said the government was focusing on modernising and strengthening the state's healthcare system.
Singhal said the use of advanced technology to provide specialised medical services within Assam was an important part of that effort. He added that medical institutions needed to adopt new technologies to keep pace with developments in medical science.
According to the minister, combining advanced technology with the expertise of specialist doctors could create new opportunities for providing specialised treatment to patients in the state.
During the workshop, Dr Bhuyan trained cardiologists and other doctors at GMCH in various aspects of robotic surgery. The sessions covered the use of robotic technology, surgical techniques and other aspects of modern cardiac surgery.
The workshop was attended by Director of Medical Education Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury, GMCH Principal Dr Babul Bezbaruah, Superintendent Dr Abhijit Choudhury and other doctors and healthcare workers. Dr Bhuyan has worked as a cardiac surgeon for 27 years at hospitals in Australia, Manchester in the UK, and Delhi. He currently serves as Director of the Adult Cardiac Surgery Department at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Okhla, New Delhi.
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