ETV Bharat / health

Assam Performs First Robotic Heart Surgeries At Guwahati Medical College And Hospital

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal watching the first robotic heart surgeries that were performed at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Assam has taken a major step towards integrating advanced medical technology into its healthcare system, with complex heart surgeries being performed using robotic technology for the first time at the CN Centre of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Three patients underwent robotic-assisted heart surgeries over two days on September 25 and 26, opening new possibilities for advanced cardiac care in the state.

The procedures were performed by the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at GMCH's CN Centre under the supervision of Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, a cardiac surgeon and Assam's first robotic heart surgery specialist.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, who attended the workshop associated with the procedures, said the government was focusing on modernising and strengthening the state's healthcare system.