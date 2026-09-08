ETV Bharat / health

Assam Minor Girl Dies After Using Abortion Kit Without Doctor's Prescription In Andhra's Chilakaluripet

Chilakaluripet: A 17-year-old girl from Assam died on Monday after consuming abortion pills without a doctor's authentic prescription, officials said.

The incident took place in Chilakaluripet area of ​​Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

Ratna Manmohan, the Medical and Health Officer of Palnadu district, said, "The minor girl, originally from Assam, was working at a spinning mill in the local Boyapalem area. She was living with a man older to her."

During this time, the girl got pregnant. Already six months into the pregnancy, she purchased an abortion kit from a lcoal medical shop without consulting a doctor or taking a prescription, to terminate her pregnancy, the official said.

The Medical Officer further said, "She used the pills at home over a period of three days. On the third night, she suffered severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding. As her condition deteriorated, her partner rushed her to the local government hospital, but it was too late."