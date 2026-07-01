ETV Bharat / health

Asia Shows Highest Air Pollution Levels In WHO's Updated Data On Sustainable Development Goals

WHO has recently launched updated data on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators tracking the link between air pollution and health. The release of data on ambient and household air pollution highlights critical inequalities: while fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels dropped globally until 2020, they have since remained largely unchanged, with low- and middle-income countries facing significantly higher exposure risks than high-income nations, increasing risks for public health and the environment.

Regional Trends Show Uneven Progress

At the regional scale, levels and trends in fine particulate matter are uneven. Asia bears the highest levels of air pollution, but also displays the greatest progress, while some regions have remained essentially unchanged over the last decade, such as Africa, western Asia and northern Africa. In cities, air pollution is usually higher than in rural areas. However, cities have shown great reductions irrespective of their income level. In contrast, progress in rural areas differs depending on income levels, with some rural area levels increasing in low-income countries.

A similar pattern of inequality can also be seen for populations with access to clean cooking. While access has almost doubled in most of Asia since 2010, the population without access is growing in Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand), sub-Saharan Africa, western Asia and northern Africa. In urban areas the access rate is 89% but of the 2 billion people without access to clean household energy, 1.5 billion people live in rural areas. Around 970 million people lack access in sub-Saharan Africa alone, and that figure may reach 1 billion by 2027. By 2030, 58% of the global access deficit is projected to fall within sub-Saharan Africa. WHO is also custodian of SDG indicators outside of the health sector.