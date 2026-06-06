ETV Bharat / health

What's Really Inside Your Ashwagandha Tablets? New FSSAI And AYUSH Rules Raise Questions For Consumers

As part of our Food As Medicine series, we look at Ashwagandha, which has had quite a decade. Once the preserve of Ayurvedic practitioners and health enthusiasts who knew their churna from their chyawanprash, it is now everywhere. It appears in capsules, gummies, powders, teas, sleep supplements, stress-relief drinks and protein blends. The remarkable thing is that while millions of people are buying ashwagandha products, very few know exactly what part of the plant they're consuming.

That is why the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) directive dated April 16, 2026 has become such an important development for consumers. The regulator has prohibited the use of ashwagandha leaves in food products and supplements. The Ministry of AYUSH has also directed manufacturers to avoid leaf usage, and food business operators must adhere to prescribed limits and permitted plant parts. For the average consumer, this may sound like a technical regulatory issue. In reality, it raises a much bigger question:

When you buy an ashwagandha supplement, what exactly are you getting?

Ashwagandha root extracts have the green signal but the leaves and leaf extracts are prohibited (Getty Images)

Traditionally, ashwagandha's root has been the most widely used and studied part of the plant in Ayurvedic practice. However, as demand for supplements exploded globally, some manufacturers began using leaf extracts as well. Leaves can contain different concentrations of active compounds known as withanolides, and they are often less expensive and easier to source than roots. The problem is that many consumers never knew whether their supplement contained root extract, leaf extract, or a combination of both. Most people simply saw the word “ashwagandha” on the front of the label and assumed that was enough information.