What's Really Inside Your Ashwagandha Tablets? New FSSAI And AYUSH Rules Raise Questions For Consumers
As Ashwagandha goes mainstream, regulators want consumers to look closer. Here's what to look for before buying the next bottle.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
As part of our Food As Medicine series, we look at Ashwagandha, which has had quite a decade. Once the preserve of Ayurvedic practitioners and health enthusiasts who knew their churna from their chyawanprash, it is now everywhere. It appears in capsules, gummies, powders, teas, sleep supplements, stress-relief drinks and protein blends. The remarkable thing is that while millions of people are buying ashwagandha products, very few know exactly what part of the plant they're consuming.
That is why the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) directive dated April 16, 2026 has become such an important development for consumers. The regulator has prohibited the use of ashwagandha leaves in food products and supplements. The Ministry of AYUSH has also directed manufacturers to avoid leaf usage, and food business operators must adhere to prescribed limits and permitted plant parts. For the average consumer, this may sound like a technical regulatory issue. In reality, it raises a much bigger question:
When you buy an ashwagandha supplement, what exactly are you getting?
Traditionally, ashwagandha's root has been the most widely used and studied part of the plant in Ayurvedic practice. However, as demand for supplements exploded globally, some manufacturers began using leaf extracts as well. Leaves can contain different concentrations of active compounds known as withanolides, and they are often less expensive and easier to source than roots. The problem is that many consumers never knew whether their supplement contained root extract, leaf extract, or a combination of both. Most people simply saw the word “ashwagandha” on the front of the label and assumed that was enough information.
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The FSSAI directive changes this. It places greater emphasis on transparency and encourages consumers to pay closer attention to product labels rather than marketing slogans. Reading supplement labels is nobody's idea of a thrilling evening. Yet it may be one of the most important things you can do if you regularly take herbal supplements.
“The first thing consumers should now look for is the source of the extract. Does the label clearly state 'root extract' or 'root powder'? If the ingredient declaration is vague or difficult to understand, that's a reason to ask questions,” says Sargam Dhawan Bhayana, Director of Planet Herbs Lifesciences (PHL). The second thing to check is standardisation. Ashwagandha products often mention the percentage of withanolides they contain. These naturally occurring compounds are considered among the plant's key active constituents. However, a higher number isn't automatically better.
According to Sargam, “The ideal concentration of ashwagandha in a product is generally between 2% and 5%, although the optimal level depends on the formulation and intended use of the product.” This is an important point because supplement marketing often encourages consumers to believe that more equals better. In reality, formulation matters. A thoughtfully designed product with moderate standardisation may be more appropriate than one boasting an eye-catching number on the label.
Begin asking manufacturers a few simple questions:
- Which part of the plant is being used?
- What percentage of withanolides does the product contain?
- Is the extract standardised?
- Has the product been tested for quality and safety?
They are exactly the kind of questions informed consumers should be asking. “The wellness industry has matured dramatically in recent years. Consumers are no longer satisfied with vague promises about stress relief, immunity, or better sleep. They want evidence, transparency, and clarity,” adds Sargam. The FSSAI directive reflects that shift.
Ultimately, this story isn't really about leaves versus roots. It's about knowing what you're putting into your body. The ashwagandha market has grown so quickly that many consumers have been buying products based largely on trust. The new regulations offer an opportunity to replace some of that blind faith with informed decision-making.
This article is part of our 'Food As Medicine' series. Coming up next: Smart Nutrition.
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