ETV Bharat / health

What Asha Bhosle’s Final Hospitalisation Reveals About the Hidden Risk of Chest Infections In The Elderly

There is a moment in almost every public health story when the abstract suddenly becomes personal. Statistics turn into a face. Last weekend, that moment arrived for millions of Indians when news broke that legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital with extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Hours later, tributes poured in after the veteran singer passed away at the age of 92. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier written on social media asking for privacy while treatment was underway. For many fans, the news felt sudden but to doctors who treat elderly patients every day, the sequence of events is familiar. Chest infections are among the most common (and dangerous) health threats facing older adults.

If you look at the history of infectious disease, there is a pattern that repeats itself over and over again: the most dangerous illnesses often start out looking harmless: a cough, a little fatigue, a low fever that seems too insignificant to worry about.

Dr. Arun Chowdhary Kotaru, Unit Head & Sr. Consultant - Respiratory Disease & Sleep, Medicine (Unit I), Artemis Hospitals sees this pattern frequently among elderly patients. “Elderly people often get chest infections, and if they aren’t watched closely, they can get worse,” he says.

Age changes the rules of illness. Our immune systems weaken as we grow older. Lung capacity declines. Chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease chip away at the body’s ability to fight infection. What begins as a mild respiratory infection can escalate into something far more serious, like pneumonia which can be deadly if not treated early.

Dr Arun Chowdhary Kotaru (ETV Bharat)

Chest Infections Are Harder to Detect in the Elderly

One of the most puzzling aspects of chest infections in older adults is how subtle they can be. In younger people, infections often announce themselves loudly: high fever, severe cough, obvious symptoms. But elderly patients frequently experience a different set of warning signs. Dr. Kotaru points out that symptoms can include: