What Asha Bhosle’s Final Hospitalisation Reveals About the Hidden Risk of Chest Infections In The Elderly
Chest infections are among the most common and dangerous health threats facing older adults. Here's why.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
There is a moment in almost every public health story when the abstract suddenly becomes personal. Statistics turn into a face. Last weekend, that moment arrived for millions of Indians when news broke that legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital with extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Hours later, tributes poured in after the veteran singer passed away at the age of 92. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier written on social media asking for privacy while treatment was underway. For many fans, the news felt sudden but to doctors who treat elderly patients every day, the sequence of events is familiar. Chest infections are among the most common (and dangerous) health threats facing older adults.
Read more: Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92, Last Rites To Be Held On Monday
If you look at the history of infectious disease, there is a pattern that repeats itself over and over again: the most dangerous illnesses often start out looking harmless: a cough, a little fatigue, a low fever that seems too insignificant to worry about.
Dr. Arun Chowdhary Kotaru, Unit Head & Sr. Consultant - Respiratory Disease & Sleep, Medicine (Unit I), Artemis Hospitals sees this pattern frequently among elderly patients. “Elderly people often get chest infections, and if they aren’t watched closely, they can get worse,” he says.
Age changes the rules of illness. Our immune systems weaken as we grow older. Lung capacity declines. Chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease chip away at the body’s ability to fight infection. What begins as a mild respiratory infection can escalate into something far more serious, like pneumonia which can be deadly if not treated early.
Chest Infections Are Harder to Detect in the Elderly
One of the most puzzling aspects of chest infections in older adults is how subtle they can be. In younger people, infections often announce themselves loudly: high fever, severe cough, obvious symptoms. But elderly patients frequently experience a different set of warning signs. Dr. Kotaru points out that symptoms can include:
- Low-grade fever
- Confusion
- Shortness of breath
- Unusual fatigue
These symptoms can easily be mistaken for normal ageing or general weakness. “Detecting infections early in older people can be difficult because symptoms are often mild,” he says. “That’s why monitoring oxygen levels and overall health is extremely important.” In other words, what looks like a small problem may actually be the early stage of something serious.
Says Dr. Pragati Rao, Consultant, Department of Pulmonology, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru, “On a day-to-day basis we do not see as many cases in summer compared to winter,” she explains. “But elderly individuals with underlying conditions like diabetes or hypertension are still vulnerable.”
Dehydration, fatigue and long hours in heavily air-conditioned environments can irritate the respiratory system and worsen existing conditions. According to Dr. Kotaru, not drinking enough water and sudden temperature changes between outdoor heat and indoor air conditioning can aggravate breathing problems. For elderly individuals whose lungs are already fragile, these small stresses can add up.
The Role of Chronic Illness
Another pattern emerges when doctors look closely at patients who develop severe chest infections. Many of them already have underlying conditions: Diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung diseases such as COPD. These weaken the body’s immune response, making it easier for infections to take hold.
Dr. Rao explains that uncontrolled diabetes, in particular, increases vulnerability. “When immunity is already low, infections can become more severe,” she says. It’s one of the reasons doctors call for routine health monitoring in older adults. The infection itself is rarely the only problem. Often, it’s the combination of infection and existing illness that creates a dangerous situation.
The Preventive Tool Many Adults Ignore
One of the most interesting shifts in modern medicine is the growing emphasis on adult vaccination. For decades, vaccines were largely associated with childhood. But respiratory specialists now recommend several vaccines for adults over 60.
These include:
- Pneumococcal vaccine
- Seasonal flu vaccine
- Tdap vaccine
- Shingles vaccine
- RSV vaccine (recently recommended for older adults)
Dr. Rao says these vaccines are particularly important for individuals with chronic lung conditions like COPD. Vaccination does not eliminate infections entirely but it significantly reduces the risk of severe disease and complications.
When Grandchildren Become The Source
There is another curious phenomenon doctors observe frequently in elderly patients. The infection often begins somewhere unexpected. Dr. Rao points out that viral infections are sometimes brought home by younger family members, especially grandchildren returning from school. Children recover quickly from many respiratory infections. Older adults do not always have that advantage. Simple precautions (such as avoiding crowded places during outbreaks and wearing masks in high-risk environments) can help reduce exposure.
If there is one lesson doctors emphasise repeatedly, it is this: family members and caregivers play a critical role in protecting elderly individuals. Early action and vaccination can make the difference between a manageable infection and a medical emergency. The passing of Asha Bhosle marks the end of one of the most extraordinary careers in Indian music. Her voice travelled across generations, languages and genres. But her final illness also highlights something many families confront every year: the vulnerability of ageing lungs. For families caring for elderly parents and grandparents, the lesson is to pay attention.
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