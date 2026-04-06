ETV Bharat / health

As Menstrual Health Challenges Persist, Homeopathy Can Be Sustainable Care Option: Experts

New Delhi: Nearly 80 per cent of adolescent girls in India experienced disruptions in daily activities due to menstrual problems, with around 30 per cent skipping school, show findings from programmes led by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, underscoring a significant public health concern.

Ahead of the World Homoeopathy Day on April 10 -- themed "Homoeopathy for Sustainable Health" -- the focus is increasingly shifting towards integrative and long-term approaches for managing menstrual health conditions among women and adolescents.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable healthcare solutions, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said that menstrual health is central to women's overall well-being and dignity.

"As we move towards preventive and holistic healthcare, homoeopathy offers a safe, cost-effective and sustainable approach, especially for conditions that require long-term management," he told PTI.

Menstrual health has gained policy attention in recent years, with continued efforts to improve awareness and access to hygiene. However, challenges in the timely treatment of disorders and sustained care persist, particularly among adolescents.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said, "There is a growing need for healthcare systems that are not only effective but also accessible and patient-friendly. Homoeopathy, with its individualised approach, has the potential to address chronic menstrual disorders while contributing to sustainable health outcomes."

Institutional efforts have further strengthened this shift. The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), under the Ministry of Ayush, has been expanding research and outreach initiatives to address menstrual health challenges.