ETV Bharat / health

Is Artisanal Ghee Better Than Regular Ghee... Or Is It Just Better Packaged?

Ghee used to sit next to the pickle jar and emerge whenever someone needed stronger immunity, softer rotis, or emotional healing after a bad report card. Today, however, ghee has undergone a remarkable transformation. Walk into a premium grocery store and you will find shelves lined with jars carrying impressive descriptions: A2 cow ghee, bilona ghee, cultured ghee, grass-fed ghee, mountain ghee, forest ghee, small-batch ghee. Some come with stories about happy cows grazing under blue skies. Others arrive in handcrafted jars that look like they belong in an art gallery. The prices are correspondingly high.

Is artisanal cultured ghee genuinely better for your health, or are we witnessing one of the greatest marketing success stories in Indian food? Part of the answer lies in how consumers think today. Buyers are reading labels more carefully, questioning processed foods and many are willing to pay more for natural, traditional, and minimally processed food products.

Artisanal ghee brands promise old-world methods in a modern package. One of the most popular varieties is A2 ghee, made from the milk of indigenous breeds such as Gir and Sahiwal cows. It takes 28-30 litres of pure A2 milk to make a single litre of bilona ghee. That concentration ratio is the clearest way to understand why the nutrition is so dense, and why the price reflects real value, not a brand premium. A2 cow ghee also has a smoke point of around 250°C which is well above butter, coconut oil, and most common cooking oils.

Cultured ghee is used as a moisturiser too (Getty Images)

According to Aman Uppal, Business Head at luxury wellness brand Savore which has ghee made from A2 milk using the Bilona method, “These breeds naturally produce A2 beta-casein protein, which is believed to be easier to digest. The process of making cultured ghee is more labour-intensive than industrial methods, which partly explains the higher price tag.”

What Does Science Say?

According to Shefali Bhardwaj, Naturopathy Physician at Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, "Artisanal varieties do offer some differences. Grass-fed ghee may contain slightly higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids and certain antioxidants. Cultured ghee may feel easier to digest for some people." The keyword here is “slightly”.

Bhardwaj points out that while nutrient profiles can vary, the overall nutritional picture remains broadly similar to regular, good-quality ghee. In other words, your ₹2,500 jar is probably not a nutritional superhero compared to a well-made regular ghee sitting beside it on the supermarket shelf.