Is Artisanal Ghee Better Than Regular Ghee... Or Is It Just Better Packaged?
We asked experts if cultured ghee varieties are genuinely better, or are we witnessing one of the greatest marketing success stories in Indian food?
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Ghee used to sit next to the pickle jar and emerge whenever someone needed stronger immunity, softer rotis, or emotional healing after a bad report card. Today, however, ghee has undergone a remarkable transformation. Walk into a premium grocery store and you will find shelves lined with jars carrying impressive descriptions: A2 cow ghee, bilona ghee, cultured ghee, grass-fed ghee, mountain ghee, forest ghee, small-batch ghee. Some come with stories about happy cows grazing under blue skies. Others arrive in handcrafted jars that look like they belong in an art gallery. The prices are correspondingly high.
Is artisanal cultured ghee genuinely better for your health, or are we witnessing one of the greatest marketing success stories in Indian food? Part of the answer lies in how consumers think today. Buyers are reading labels more carefully, questioning processed foods and many are willing to pay more for natural, traditional, and minimally processed food products.
Artisanal ghee brands promise old-world methods in a modern package. One of the most popular varieties is A2 ghee, made from the milk of indigenous breeds such as Gir and Sahiwal cows. It takes 28-30 litres of pure A2 milk to make a single litre of bilona ghee. That concentration ratio is the clearest way to understand why the nutrition is so dense, and why the price reflects real value, not a brand premium. A2 cow ghee also has a smoke point of around 250°C which is well above butter, coconut oil, and most common cooking oils.
According to Aman Uppal, Business Head at luxury wellness brand Savore which has ghee made from A2 milk using the Bilona method, “These breeds naturally produce A2 beta-casein protein, which is believed to be easier to digest. The process of making cultured ghee is more labour-intensive than industrial methods, which partly explains the higher price tag.”
What Does Science Say?
According to Shefali Bhardwaj, Naturopathy Physician at Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, "Artisanal varieties do offer some differences. Grass-fed ghee may contain slightly higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids and certain antioxidants. Cultured ghee may feel easier to digest for some people." The keyword here is “slightly”.
Bhardwaj points out that while nutrient profiles can vary, the overall nutritional picture remains broadly similar to regular, good-quality ghee. In other words, your ₹2,500 jar is probably not a nutritional superhero compared to a well-made regular ghee sitting beside it on the supermarket shelf.
Wellness Claims
Modern wellness culture loves miracle foods. Every year there is a new saviour. One year it's quinoa. Then it's coconut oil. Then it's apple cider vinegar. Ghee has now entered that hall of fame. Scroll through social media and you'll find claims that premium ghee can accelerate weight loss, balance hormones, improve immunity, boost energy, fix digestion, improve skin. Bhardwaj urges caution.
“A few wellness claims around artisanal ghee do have some real scientific ground, but others feel a little too enthusiastic, maybe. Ghee has butyric acid and fats considered 'good' enough to support digestive wellness and help nutrient uptake. It can also help with feeling full when eaten in sensible amounts. But claims that ghee by itself 'causes major weight loss, balances hormones, or suddenly strengthens immunity' aren’t strongly backed by solid clinical studies. What happens to your body really depends on your full eating pattern, daily routine, physical activity, sleep quality, and stress handling,” says Bhardwaj. No single food can compensate for poor sleep, chronic stress, inactivity, or an unhealthy overall diet.
Perhaps the most fascinating development in the premium ghee market is the emergence of increasingly elaborate labels. Take “100 times washed ghee”. The phrase sounds impressive, like something developed by a secret wellness laboratory hidden in the Himalayas. According to Uppal, such tags are “largely clickbait”. The wellness industry has learned that consumers often associate complexity with quality.
If regular ghee is good, then surely 100-times-washed ghee must be 100 times better? Not necessarily. The smartest consumers understand that fancy terminology is not a substitute for evidence.
How Much Ghee Is Too Much?
This is where many health conversations become awkward. People love hearing that something is healthy. They don't love hearing that moderation still matters. Bhardwaj recommends that most healthy adults limit themselves to about 1-2 teaspoons daily, depending on overall calorie requirements and lifestyle. Uppal suggests keeping ghee consumption within roughly 10% of daily caloric intake. For context, around one-and-a-half tablespoons of ghee provides approximately 200 calories. Remember that although ghee is nutritious, it still contains saturated fat. So, people with high cholesterol, obesity, cardiovascular disease, or poorly controlled diabetes should be especially cautious and seek personalised medical advice.
The bottomline is that artisanal ghee is not a scam but neither is it a miracle. Traditional methods like bilona churning are meaningful. Small-scale production supports farmers. Grass-fed dairy may offer modest nutritional advantages. Many consumers genuinely prefer the taste and texture. What isn't valid is believing that spending 10 times more automatically makes a food 10 times healthier. Good health rarely comes from a single expensive product.
References:
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10068-023-01428-5
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590157525003360
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