ETV Bharat / health

Army Hospital Performs India's First 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography With iStent, Sets 'New Benchmark' In Glaucoma Care

New Delhi: The Ophthalmology Department at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), at Delhi Cantonment, has successfully performed India's first-ever 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday, terming it a "landmark achievement for Indian medicine".

Conducted with the new stand-mounted Spectralis system and a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, this pioneering procedure places the Armed Forces Medical Services at the forefront of global ophthalmic care, the Ministry said.

"Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, has long challenged clinicians with its silent progression. This breakthrough offers unprecedented real-time visualisation of aqueous outflow pathways, enabling surgeons to deliver precise, targeted interventions and significantly improve patient outcomes," it said.

As the first-of-its-kind in the country, the integration of 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, a Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, sets a new benchmark in glaucoma care, ensuring enhanced intraoperative imaging, and better long-term results, it added.