ETV Bharat / health

Army Hospital Performs India's First 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography With iStent, Sets 'New Benchmark' In Glaucoma Care

The Defence Ministry said the achievement represents not only a medical milestone but also a strategic leap in safeguarding vision.

First 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography With iStent Performed By Army Hospital Delhi Cantt
Army Hospital Performs India's First 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography With iStent (PIB)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 31, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Ophthalmology Department at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), at Delhi Cantonment, has successfully performed India's first-ever 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday, terming it a "landmark achievement for Indian medicine".

Conducted with the new stand-mounted Spectralis system and a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, this pioneering procedure places the Armed Forces Medical Services at the forefront of global ophthalmic care, the Ministry said.

"Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, has long challenged clinicians with its silent progression. This breakthrough offers unprecedented real-time visualisation of aqueous outflow pathways, enabling surgeons to deliver precise, targeted interventions and significantly improve patient outcomes," it said.

As the first-of-its-kind in the country, the integration of 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, a Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, sets a new benchmark in glaucoma care, ensuring enhanced intraoperative imaging, and better long-term results, it added.

For the Armed Forces community, the achievement represents not only a medical milestone but also a strategic leap in safeguarding vision and operational readiness.

According to a 2024 study published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, the proportion of undiagnosed glaucoma in India has been estimated as 90 percent. It said that Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG) was the most common subtype of glaucoma.

Earlier in April 2025, the same Department of Ophthalmology had performed the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using 3D Microscope. A statement issued by the Ministry of Defence then said the three-dimensional visualisation system is very useful for eye surgeries, including treatment for squint, cataract, corneal, glaucoma and retinal issues.

"This system utilises special 3D polarisation glasses, and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD display. Potential advantages include significantly lesser surgical time/complication rate compared to conventional microscope, decreased power of endoilluminator, reduced photo-toxicity, ease of use in uncommon and complicated situations and high surgeon and nurse satisfaction scores," the statement said.

Read More:

Vision Impairments In Children On Rise From Cellphone Addiction, Says New Study By Jaipur Hospital

TAGGED:

AQUEOUS ANGIOGRAPHY
ISTENT
ARMY HOSPITAL DELHI CANTT
GLAUCOMA SURGERY NEW TECHNOLOGY
EYE SURGERY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.