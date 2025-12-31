Army Hospital Performs India's First 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography With iStent, Sets 'New Benchmark' In Glaucoma Care
The Defence Ministry said the achievement represents not only a medical milestone but also a strategic leap in safeguarding vision.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST
New Delhi: The Ophthalmology Department at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), at Delhi Cantonment, has successfully performed India's first-ever 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday, terming it a "landmark achievement for Indian medicine".
Conducted with the new stand-mounted Spectralis system and a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, this pioneering procedure places the Armed Forces Medical Services at the forefront of global ophthalmic care, the Ministry said.
"Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, has long challenged clinicians with its silent progression. This breakthrough offers unprecedented real-time visualisation of aqueous outflow pathways, enabling surgeons to deliver precise, targeted interventions and significantly improve patient outcomes," it said.
As the first-of-its-kind in the country, the integration of 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, a Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, sets a new benchmark in glaucoma care, ensuring enhanced intraoperative imaging, and better long-term results, it added.
For the Armed Forces community, the achievement represents not only a medical milestone but also a strategic leap in safeguarding vision and operational readiness.
According to a 2024 study published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, the proportion of undiagnosed glaucoma in India has been estimated as 90 percent. It said that Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG) was the most common subtype of glaucoma.
Earlier in April 2025, the same Department of Ophthalmology had performed the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using 3D Microscope. A statement issued by the Ministry of Defence then said the three-dimensional visualisation system is very useful for eye surgeries, including treatment for squint, cataract, corneal, glaucoma and retinal issues.
"This system utilises special 3D polarisation glasses, and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD display. Potential advantages include significantly lesser surgical time/complication rate compared to conventional microscope, decreased power of endoilluminator, reduced photo-toxicity, ease of use in uncommon and complicated situations and high surgeon and nurse satisfaction scores," the statement said.
