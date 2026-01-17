Explained: What Is CRPS? Understanding the Rare Pain Disorder Actress Archana Puran Singh Is Living With
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome can affect anyone, but it is more common in women than men. Most cases appear around the age of 40.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh, currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, has always been known for her infectious laughter and high energy on screen. Recently, however, her son Ayushmann Sethi shared a personal update that revealed a tough battle she has been fighting off-camera. After breaking her hand, Archana developed Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): a rare and often misunderstood chronic pain condition. In his Instagram post, Ayushmann spoke about her resilience, sharing that despite the condition, she continued shooting for films and a web series. His words struck a chord, because they brought public attention to a condition many people have never heard of.
When a public figure like Archana Puran Singh speaks about a condition like CRPS, it helps break silence around invisible illnesses. Chronic pain doesn’t always show on the outside, but it can completely change a person’s life. Her son’s message highlights that people can live, work, and even smile through immense pain, but that doesn’t mean the pain isn’t real.
What Exactly Is CRPS?
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome is a chronic pain condition that usually affects an arm or a leg. It often begins after an injury, a fracture, surgery, or even a minor trauma. In some cases, it can follow a stroke or heart attack. What makes CRPS different is that the pain experienced is far more severe than what the original injury would normally cause.
In short, the injury heals, but the pain doesn’t behave the way it should. For people living with CRPS, pain can feel constant, intense, and distressing even when there’s no visible damage anymore.
Different Types of CRPS
Doctors classify CRPS into different types based on how it starts:
- CRPS Type 1 (earlier called reflex sympathetic dystrophy or RSD). This is the most common form and makes up about 90% of cases. It occurs after an illness or injury that does not directly damage a nerve.
- CRPS Type 2 (earlier called causalgia). This type develops after a clear nerve injury and has symptoms similar to Type 1.
Some doctors also describe CRPS based on how the skin feels:
- Warm CRPS, usually seen in the early stages
- Cold CRPS, more common when the condition becomes long-standing
Regardless of type, the defining feature remains the same: pain that feels out of proportion and hard to explain.
Who Is More Likely to Get CRPS?
CRPS can affect anyone, but it is more common in women than men. Most cases appear around the age of 40, though it can occur earlier or later. It is relatively rare in young children and older adults. CRPS symptoms usually begin four to six weeks after an injury or surgery, though sometimes there is no clear trigger. The most noticeable symptom is pain.
How Is CRPS Diagnosed?
There is no single test that can confirm CRPS. Diagnosis relies heavily on medical history, symptoms, and a careful physical examination. Early diagnosis is crucial because starting treatment early can improve outcomes. Doctors may use:
- Detailed clinical exams by specialists such as neurologists or orthopaedists
- The Budapest criteria, which looks at pain sensitivity, skin changes, swelling, and movement issues
- Nerve conduction studies (especially useful for CRPS Type 2)
- MRI or ultrasound to detect tissue or nerve changes
- Bone scans to identify bone abnormalities linked to CRPS
Because the condition is complex, people with new or unexplained limb pain are encouraged to seek medical evaluation quickly.
CRPS treatment focuses on managing symptoms and improving function, rather than offering a guaranteed cure. Doctors often use a combination of approaches.
Is CRPS A Permanent Disability?
CRPS is recognised by many health and social security agencies as a potentially disabling condition. For some people, symptoms may become long-term and severely limit work and daily activities. Others respond better to treatment and regain function. The outcome varies widely, which is why early recognition and treatment matter so much.
References:
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK430719/
- https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S1665579615000320
Read more:
- Common Injuries In The Elderly, Understand The Causes, Risks, And Preventive Measures
- The Rare Genetic Condition Where Your Skin Doesn’t Play By The Rules: Epidermolytic Ichthyosis Explained
- Explained: Why Is Glioblastoma So Deadly? Symptoms, Risks, And Treatment Insights From Experts On One Of The Most Aggressive Cancers Known To Medicine