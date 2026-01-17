ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Is CRPS? Understanding the Rare Pain Disorder Actress Archana Puran Singh Is Living With

Actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh, currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, has always been known for her infectious laughter and high energy on screen. Recently, however, her son Ayushmann Sethi shared a personal update that revealed a tough battle she has been fighting off-camera. After breaking her hand, Archana developed Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): a rare and often misunderstood chronic pain condition. In his Instagram post, Ayushmann spoke about her resilience, sharing that despite the condition, she continued shooting for films and a web series. His words struck a chord, because they brought public attention to a condition many people have never heard of.

When a public figure like Archana Puran Singh speaks about a condition like CRPS, it helps break silence around invisible illnesses. Chronic pain doesn’t always show on the outside, but it can completely change a person’s life. Her son’s message highlights that people can live, work, and even smile through immense pain, but that doesn’t mean the pain isn’t real.

What Exactly Is CRPS?

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome is a chronic pain condition that usually affects an arm or a leg. It often begins after an injury, a fracture, surgery, or even a minor trauma. In some cases, it can follow a stroke or heart attack. What makes CRPS different is that the pain experienced is far more severe than what the original injury would normally cause.

In short, the injury heals, but the pain doesn’t behave the way it should. For people living with CRPS, pain can feel constant, intense, and distressing even when there’s no visible damage anymore.

Different Types of CRPS

Doctors classify CRPS into different types based on how it starts: