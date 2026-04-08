ETV Bharat / health

1 In 5 Gen Z Indians Is Pre-diabetic: Apollo Hospitals Takes Data-Driven Look At Why Lifestyle Diseases Are Striking The Nation's Youth Earlier

There are certain things we all assume about illness. We assume it arrives slowly. We imagine that when something is wrong, the body will send clear signals: pain, fatigue, or some dramatic moment where a doctor removes his glasses and says, “We should probably talk.” But according to the latest Health of the Nation Report 2026, that comforting narrative might not apply anymore.

A surprising number of Indians are developing serious health risks long before they realise anything is wrong, and quite a few of them are under 30. Released by Apollo Hospitals on World Health Day, the Health of the Nation Report 2026 analysed more than 3 million preventive health assessments conducted in 2025.

Here are some of the more startling findings:

2 out of 3 Indians are currently at risk of lifestyle-related diseases. 1 in 5 people under 30 is already pre-diabetic. More than half the population has abnormal cholesterol levels or excess weight. Seven out of ten people have Vitamin D deficiency. Nearly half have low Vitamin B12 levels.

In other words, if you walked into a room with nine friends, statistically speaking at least six of you might already have some sort of underlying health condition. Even though most of you probably feel perfectly fine.

Lifestyle disorders are rising (Apollo Hospitals Preventive Health Check Data)

The Young Are Not As Invincible As They Think

There’s a comforting myth many of us hold onto in our 20s. It’s the belief that youth is a kind of biological insurance policy. That you can eat questionable food at midnight, sit for 10 hours straight, and your body will sort things out. But the report suggests the body has started sending warning signals much earlier.

Among people under 30: