1 In 5 Gen Z Indians Is Pre-diabetic: Apollo Hospitals Takes Data-Driven Look At Why Lifestyle Diseases Are Striking The Nation's Youth Earlier
Released by Apollo Hospitals, the Health of the Nation Report 2026 analysed more than 3 million preventive health assessments conducted in 2025.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
There are certain things we all assume about illness. We assume it arrives slowly. We imagine that when something is wrong, the body will send clear signals: pain, fatigue, or some dramatic moment where a doctor removes his glasses and says, “We should probably talk.” But according to the latest Health of the Nation Report 2026, that comforting narrative might not apply anymore.
A surprising number of Indians are developing serious health risks long before they realise anything is wrong, and quite a few of them are under 30. Released by Apollo Hospitals on World Health Day, the Health of the Nation Report 2026 analysed more than 3 million preventive health assessments conducted in 2025.
Here are some of the more startling findings:
- 2 out of 3 Indians are currently at risk of lifestyle-related diseases.
- 1 in 5 people under 30 is already pre-diabetic.
- More than half the population has abnormal cholesterol levels or excess weight.
- Seven out of ten people have Vitamin D deficiency.
- Nearly half have low Vitamin B12 levels.
In other words, if you walked into a room with nine friends, statistically speaking at least six of you might already have some sort of underlying health condition. Even though most of you probably feel perfectly fine.
The Young Are Not As Invincible As They Think
There’s a comforting myth many of us hold onto in our 20s. It’s the belief that youth is a kind of biological insurance policy. That you can eat questionable food at midnight, sit for 10 hours straight, and your body will sort things out. But the report suggests the body has started sending warning signals much earlier.
Among people under 30:
- 1 in 5 is already pre-diabetic.
- Nearly two-thirds have poor physical flexibility, strength or balance.
This sounds surprising until you think about modern life. Many young professionals spend long hours sitting at desks, staring at laptops, occasionally standing up to refill coffee and then returning to exactly the same chair. The body, unfortunately, did not evolve for this lifestyle.
Office Life Isn’t Helping Much
If you imagine the average working professional in India, the numbers become even more striking. In working populations studied in the report:
- 8 in 10 were overweight.
- Nearly half had pre-diabetes or diabetes.
- 1 in 4 had high blood pressure.
This is usually the result of years of small habits that feel harmless in isolation: skipping exercise, eating convenient food, sleeping too little, and assuming health problems belong to someone else’s future. But the body keeps score.
Rise of Silent Diseases
Perhaps the most interesting part of the report is how many of these conditions remain invisible. Take fatty liver disease, for example. Ultrasound screenings of 49,000 individuals found that 74% had some stage of fatty liver disease. Even more intriguing were the heart health screenings. Among people who had Coronary Calcium Score tests, which detect early heart disease before symptoms appear, 45% showed early warning signs. They weren’t feeling ill but their arteries were already telling a different story.
Women Face Their Own Health Challenges
The report also highlights some worrying gender-specific issues. Women, particularly those above 40, are increasingly experiencing:
- Anaemia
- Central obesity
- Vitamin deficiencies
Screening programmes also detected breast cancer in one out of every 359 women, even though these women had no visible symptoms.
Despite living in a sunny country, nearly 70% of people were deficient in Vitamin D. It is slightly ironic considering India has plenty of sunlight. But sunlight doesn’t help much if most of the day is spent indoors. Add to that the fact that nearly half of those tested had low Vitamin B12, and you begin to see a pattern. Modern life may be efficient, but it isn’t always nutritionally friendly.
Said Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, “The true strength of a nation depends on the well-being of its people. For too long, health checks were viewed as routine blood tests and vitals: merely a reactive response driven by fear. Today, we are signalling a significant change. Genuine health is personal, proactive, and highly precise. Since no two lives are the same, our approach to prevention must be as individual as the people we serve.”
This approach includes looking beyond basic blood tests to more comprehensive health indicators: things like metabolic patterns, gut health, and long-term risk factors.
The good news is that many of these conditions are reversible if caught early. For instance, among people who were identified as pre-diabetic and actively made lifestyle changes, 28% managed to return to normal blood sugar levels. It suggests that the body, despite everything we put it through, is remarkably willing to recover if given the chance. The earlier we start paying attention to our health, the easier it becomes to change its direction.
Also read:
- India Among Countries With Highest Total Maternal Deaths In 2023: Global Report
- The Indian Heart–Diabetes Connection: Why Both Must Be Managed Together
- NIMS Study Shows Prostate Cancer Cases Rise In Men Due To Lifestyle Changes
- India’s Brain Breakthrough, Digital Repository CALM-Brain Is Positioning Mental Health Research On The Global Map