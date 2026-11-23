ETV Bharat / health

Anaemia Prevalence Lower Than Earlier Estimates, Severe Cases Below 2 Percent: ICMR Survey

New Delhi: The prevalence of anaemia in India is lower than reported in previous national surveys, with severe anaemia accounting for less than two per cent of cases across most age groups, according to findings of the ICMR's SAMPADA survey released on Monday.

The Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA), conducted during 2023-25, covered more than two lakh individuals from over 81,000 households across 183 districts in 35 states and Union territories.

More than 1.7 lakh blood samples were analysed for haemoglobin estimation across different age, sex and physiological groups.

A major strength of SAMPADA is the 'gold standard' method of venous blood sampling and automated analysers for haemoglobin estimation, providing greater accuracy and reproducibility, the ministry said in a statement.

In a sub-sample, the survey also assessed iron status, folate, vitamin B12, together with inflammatory biomarkers C-reactive protein (CRP) and alpha-1-acid glycoprotein (AGP) to obtain national-level prevalence estimates.

The survey found anaemia prevalence of 42 per cent among children aged 12-59 months, 46 per cent among adolescent girls aged 10-19 years, 22-23 per cent among adolescent boys and men aged 20-59 years, and 56 per cent among women of reproductive age.

The findings also showed that most cases of anaemia were mild, indicating an opportunity for early intervention, the Department of Health Research said.

About half of anaemic women, including pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and children, had mild anaemia.

Iron deficiency was found to account for about half of the anaemia burden among women, adolescent girls and children, the findings showed.

Among adolescent boys, adult men and older men who were anaemic, around three-fourths had mild anaemia.