ETV Bharat / health

Knee Pain Doesn't Always Mean You Need A Knee Replacement, The New Approach Helping People Delay It

Dr. Gautam recounts the case of a 52-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi. She had severe pain in the left knee. She was also facing increasing difficulty in walking. There was a medical meniscus root tear as well as some narrowing of the medial knee compartment. This was revealed through clinical evaluation and imaging. There were indications of early degenerative changes.

Doctors are now able to identify patients who can benefit from these procedures. Before knee damage and arthritis become severe, these procedures help the patients address some of the underlying causes. They are particularly relevant for individuals who have to live with meniscus injuries, early cartilage wear and tear, or abnormal knee alignment.

Orthopaedics may say that knee replacement remains an effective treatment for advanced arthritis in some cases. “Still not every patient with knee pain or early joint degeneration will require an artificial joint. Advancements in knee preservation surgery help selected patients retain their natural knee for a longer period of time while also being able to maintain some mobility and a high quality of life,” says Dr. Vinay Kumar Gautam, Consultant of Orthopaedic Manipal Hospital, Kharadi.

If you're in your late 40s or 50s and struggling with ongoing knee pain, you've probably had a worrying thought: “Will I need a knee replacement?” While knee replacement surgery can be life-changing for people with severe arthritis, it isn't the only option. In fact, doctors are increasingly using treatments that help some patients keep their natural knee for longer.

According to Dr. Gautam, the injury was not only damaging the meniscus but also altering the weight being distributed across the knee joint. This led to more wear and tear. The doctors decided on a knee preservation approach instead of proceeding directly to a knee replacement surgery. “The patient underwent arthroscopic medial meniscus root repair combined with High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO). This procedure corrects the knee alignment and also shifts body weight away from the damaged portion of the joint,” explains the orthopaedic specialist.

The meniscus acts as a shock absorber within the knee. The cushioning effect is significantly reduced when the root of the meniscus is torn. This increases stress on the cartilage, potentially speeding up the progression of arthritis. One of the many other issues that the High Tibial Osteotomy procedure addresses for knee degeneration is fixing the misalignment. When the knee is realigned the surgeons can reduce the excessive pressure on the damaged compartment. This also helps to create a more favourable environment for healing and preservation.

The patient reported significant improvement in pain and her ability to walk after five months of the procedure. Follow-up assessments were done and demonstrated healing of the osteotomy site, improved alignment and also increased the joint space within the affected compartment. “Many patients believe knee replacement is the only solution once knee pain begins affecting daily activities. However, in appropriately selected patients, knee preservation procedures can help address the root cause of the problem and delay the need for joint replacement,” said Dr. Vinay Kumar Gautam.

Still, one of the greatest challenges is awareness. Meniscus root tears are often overlooked or mistaken for routine age-related knee pain, even though they have the power to accelerate arthritis progression if left untreated. Knee preservation procedures are now gaining more greater acceptance from both, patients and the surgeons. The patients continue to remain active till later in life after preservation of their natural joints. However, Dr. Gautam cautions that these procedures are not suitable for everyone. Specialists maintain that they work when diagnosis is done early on. Only then will timely interventions like these allow patients to maintain their mobility, reduce pain and also postpone the need for knee replacement surgeries for several years.