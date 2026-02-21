ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Is ALS That Took Hollywood Actor Eric Dane's Life At 53 Years, And Which Inspired The Ice Bucket Challenge?

Hollywood actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles in hit series Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, died at 53 from a disease many people have heard of but few truly understand: ALS. Less than a year after publicly sharing his diagnosis, he was gone.

What Is ALS?

ALS stands for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The name sounds complicated. The disease is even more so. In simple language, ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease. That means it damages the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscles — the muscles you consciously use to walk, talk, lift, smile, breathe.

File photo of Eric Dane during his stint on the popular show, Grey's Anatomy (Getty Images)

Think of your body as a company. Your brain is the CEO. Your muscles are the employees. The nerves are the email system connecting them. In ALS, that email system starts failing. The messages from the brain don’t reach the muscles properly. Over time, the muscles weaken, shrink, and eventually stop working. The person gradually loses the ability to move, speak, swallow, and finally breathe. The mind, however, often remains sharp. That is what makes ALS especially cruel. The body shuts down, but awareness remains.

Why Is It Called Lou Gehrig’s Disease?

In the United States, ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the famous baseball player Lou Gehrig, who was diagnosed with it in 1939. He had to retire at the peak of his career. He died two years later. Since then, ALS has become one of the most devastating diagnoses in neurology.