Explained: What Is ALS That Took Hollywood Actor Eric Dane's Life At 53 Years, And Which Inspired The Ice Bucket Challenge?
From Eric Dane to Stephen Hawking’s voice synthesizer to the Ice Bucket Challenge, ALS is in the news but still remains a mystery.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Hollywood actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles in hit series Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, died at 53 from a disease many people have heard of but few truly understand: ALS. Less than a year after publicly sharing his diagnosis, he was gone.
What Is ALS?
ALS stands for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The name sounds complicated. The disease is even more so. In simple language, ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease. That means it damages the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscles — the muscles you consciously use to walk, talk, lift, smile, breathe.
Think of your body as a company. Your brain is the CEO. Your muscles are the employees. The nerves are the email system connecting them. In ALS, that email system starts failing. The messages from the brain don’t reach the muscles properly. Over time, the muscles weaken, shrink, and eventually stop working. The person gradually loses the ability to move, speak, swallow, and finally breathe. The mind, however, often remains sharp. That is what makes ALS especially cruel. The body shuts down, but awareness remains.
Why Is It Called Lou Gehrig’s Disease?
In the United States, ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the famous baseball player Lou Gehrig, who was diagnosed with it in 1939. He had to retire at the peak of his career. He died two years later. Since then, ALS has become one of the most devastating diagnoses in neurology.
Most patients die within three to five years of diagnosis. Some survive longer. One extraordinary exception was the famous scientist Stephen Hawking. He was diagnosed with ALS in his early 20s. Doctors gave him only a few years to live. He went on to live more than 50 years with the disease. But his case was extremely rare. Over time, he lost the ability to walk, speak, and move. Yet his mind remained brilliant. Using assistive technology and voice-generating devices, he continued his groundbreaking work in physics.
The Ice Bucket Challenge
In 2014, something unexpected happened. People around the world started dumping buckets of ice water over their heads and posting videos online. It was called the Ice Bucket Challenge. Some dismissed it as social media drama. But it raised over $200 million globally for ALS research.
Is There A Cure?
For years, ALS treatment focused mainly on managing symptoms. Slowing progression slightly, supporting breathing, and improving comfort. But now, something is changing. Traditionally, the drug Riluzole has been the main treatment. It modestly extends survival.
Says Dr. Lomesh Bhirud, Neurologist and Neuro-Interventionalist at Ruby Hall Clinic, “As of February 2026, the industry is witnessing a pivot from basic symptom management to a robust pipeline of disease-modifying therapies and assistive breakthroughs.” Now, newer therapies are entering the picture.
- Tofersen, particularly for patients with a genetic form known as SOD1-ALS
- Oral formulations of Edaravone, now becoming more accessible in India
- Generic versions produced by companies like Zydus, Sun Pharma, and Glenmark
Dr. Bhirud says that Indian pharma companies are no longer just importing solutions. For example, Zydus Lifesciences has secured USFDA “Orphan Drug” designation for a drug candidate called Usnoflast. Orphan Drug status encourages companies to develop treatments for rare diseases by offering tax benefits and marketing exclusivity.
Beyond medicines, technology is changing the ALS story. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, attention focused on AI-driven Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs). These systems allow patients to communicate using eye movements or neural signals. For ALS patients, communication is everything. Losing speech can be more devastating than losing mobility. BCIs offer a lifeline.
The Indian medical community is now pushing for:
- A Rare Disease Fund
- Localized manufacturing
- Streamlined regulatory approvals for new therapies
When actor Eric Dane publicly announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, he also became an advocate. He spoke about health insurance barriers and prior authorization issues, highlighting how even in developed healthcare systems, access is complicated. It is a disease that strips away independence piece by piece but it has also triggered extraordinary collaboration between scientists, pharma companies, technologists, and patient communities.
