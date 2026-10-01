ETV Bharat / health

Mumbai-Headquartered IVF Facility Presented Patient Voice Research At ISPOR Asia Pacific Summit 2026 In Bangkok

Aksigen IVF, in collaboration with SIRO Clinpharm and SIROai, presented a study analysing public online discussions about fertility treatment at the ISPOR Asia Pacific Summit 2026 in Bangkok. The study examined more than 22,000 public posts and comments related to fertility to understand the informational, emotional, decision-making and practical concerns people discuss outside clinical consultations.

The research was presented by Dr. Varsha Patial, Centre Head at Aksigen IVF, who said: “What stood out in the research is how much of what people are seeking is information and understanding, before anything else. Alongside that, they look for emotional support, help with difficult decisions and guidance through the practical steps of treatment. These needs are not the same at every stage: what someone wants before starting differs from what they need during a cycle or afterwards. Credible, timely information and counselling should therefore be part of the care pathway at every stage, not offered only inside the consultation room.”

Rather than surveying patients directly, the researchers analysed conversations in public online communities. The analysis looked at the questions and concerns people raised at different stages of fertility treatment. The analysis was conducted using an AI-based classification method developed by SIROai.

Rushabh Mehta, CEO of SIROai, who led the analytical method, added: “Analysing conversations on this scale would take a human team an impractically long time. Our approach pairs a purpose-built codebook and a fixed, structured prompt with AI classification that we validate against expert human coding, so the model works to the standard of our reviewers at a scale and speed they could not reach alone. That is what allows patient voice to sit alongside conventional clinical evidence with confidence.”

The research was presented at the ISPOR Asia Pacific Summit 2026, held in Bangkok from September 6 to 8. The study focused on public online conversations and therefore reflects what people discuss in these forums rather than the views or experiences of all fertility patients.

Source:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/413674755